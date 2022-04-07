English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
WFP aims to support more than 3 million children, women and men. (Photo: medcom.id)
WFP aims to support more than 3 million children, women and men. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan Continues to Support WFP's Food Assistance in Ukraine

English Japan food ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 April 2022 12:57
Lviv: The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed an additional contribution of US$14 million from the Government of Japan to provide humanitarian food assistance to people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. 
 
This brings the total contribution by Japan for the Ukraine crisis to US$ 28 million.
 
The additional funding will enable WFP to scale up and respond to the humanitarian crisis, by providing in-kind food ration for 100,000 vulnerable people in the south of Ukraine, such as Odessa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Outside of Ukraine, food vouchers for hot meals will be provided at reception centres in Moldova, supporting 10,000 refugees and asylum seekers displaced by the war.
 
"The generous contribution from the Government of Japan comes at a critical time when vulnerable families are struggling to secure enough to eat amid the humanitarian catastrophe. This support will allow us to provide urgently needed life-saving assistance to people who are trapped inside Ukraine as well as those who crossed the border in search of safety," said WFP Executive Director David Beasley in a media release on Wednesday.
 
The earlier Japanese contribution focused on providing in-kind food assistance in north-eastern Ukraine, including Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv as well as food vouchers at transit points in Moldova.
 
One month into the conflict, WFP has provided emergency food assistance, including ready-to-eat food, bread and cash assistance, to one million people affected by the Ukraine crisis. 
 
WFP aims to support more than 3 million children, women and men, as well as 300,000 refugees and asylum seekers who fled to neighbouring countries.
 
WFP estimates almost half of the people in the country, or 45 percent, are worried about finding enough to eat. 
 
The country’s food supply chain is broken with the existing systems that feed the tens of millions inside Ukraine are falling apart.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Istiqlal First Mosque in World to Achieve Green Building Certification

Indonesia's Istiqlal First Mosque in World to Achieve Green Building Certification

English
environment
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 96 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 96 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
China-New Zealand Free Trade Upgrade Enters into Force

China-New Zealand Free Trade Upgrade Enters into Force

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri Retno Terima Menlu Panama, Paparkan Prioritas RI di G20
Internasional

Menteri Retno Terima Menlu Panama, Paparkan Prioritas RI di G20

DPR: Pengesahan RUU TPKS Hadiah Kaum Perempuan di Hari Kartini
Nasional

DPR: Pengesahan RUU TPKS Hadiah Kaum Perempuan di Hari Kartini

5 Proyek Migas Senilai Rp3,6 Triliun Segera Beroperasi
Ekonomi

5 Proyek Migas Senilai Rp3,6 Triliun Segera Beroperasi

Perkenalkan SHVS, Bakal Ada Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid?
Otomotif

Perkenalkan SHVS, Bakal Ada Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid?

Kantongi Rp18,6 Triliun, Rihanna jadi Musisi Perempuan Terkaya di Dunia
Hiburan

Kantongi Rp18,6 Triliun, Rihanna jadi Musisi Perempuan Terkaya di Dunia

Pendaftaran UM-PTKIN Dibuka Jelang Akhir Ramadan
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran UM-PTKIN Dibuka Jelang Akhir Ramadan

Liga Champions: Villarreal Taklukkan Muenchen
Olahraga

Liga Champions: Villarreal Taklukkan Muenchen

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Masuk Indonesia 7 April

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!