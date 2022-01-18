English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
In 2011, a severe drought contributed to a famine outbreak in Somalia.
In 2011, a severe drought contributed to a famine outbreak in Somalia.

FAO Launches Plan to Avert Hunger Crisis in Horn of Africa

English africa covid-19 pandemic food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2022 12:47
Rome: Over $138 million in urgent funding is needed to assist 1.5 million vulnerable people in rural communities in the Horn of Africa whose fields and pastures have been hard hit by an extended drought, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said on Monday, as it released a comprehensive response plan calling for a range of support for agriculture in the region.
 
In a region already prone to food insecurity associated with weather extremes, natural resource limitations and conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020-21 locust invasion have stretched the coping capacities of rural communities to the limit, undermining agricultural productivity.
 
Now a third season of drought driven by La Nina is raising concerns that a large-scale hunger crisis could break out if the region’s food producing rural communities do not receive adequate assistance timed to the necessities of upcoming agricultural seasons.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, the worst affected countries, projections indicate that some 25.3 million people will be facing high acute food insecurity by mid-2022 – if that scenario should materialize, it would place the Horn of Africa among the world’s largest-scale food crises.
 
"We know from experience that supporting agriculture at moments like this is hugely impactful – that when we act fast and at the right moment to get water, seeds, animal feed, veterinary care, and much needed cash to at-risk rural families, then hunger catastrophes can be averted," said FAO’s Director of Emergencies and Resilience, Rein Paulsen, in a press release on Monday.
 
"Well, the right moment is now. We urgently need to support pastoralists and farms in the Horn, immediately, because the cycle of the seasons waits for no one," he added.
 
In 2011, a severe drought contributed to a famine outbreak in Somalia that saw 260 000 people  perish from starvation – most of them before an official famine declaration was made.
 
In 2017, however, potential drought-associated famines in four countries in the greater Horn of Africa region were averted thanks to a concerted international push to act early and that prioritized helping rural communities cope with stresses before they spiralled into food crises.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 120 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

English
Papua
Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Siap-siap, Tarif Listrik Nonsubsidi Naik Selama 6 Bulan
Ekonomi

Siap-siap, Tarif Listrik Nonsubsidi Naik Selama 6 Bulan

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari
Nasional

Produksi Alat Pendeteksi Awal Omicron Rampung Akhir Januari

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Panggil 27 Pemain Jelang Laga Persahabatan Akhir Januari

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?
Otomotif

Justin Bieber Kolabs dengan Vespa, Mau Jadi Apa Nih?

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga
Internasional

Abu Vulkanik Hambat Pengiriman Bantuan ke Tonga

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya
Hiburan

Luna Maya Lakukan Pembekuan Sel Telur, Ini Alasannya

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa
Pendidikan

15 Pertanyaan yang Sering Muncul Dalam Wawancara Beasiswa

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop
Teknologi

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!