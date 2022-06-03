English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi, PM Albanese to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

English Australia Anthony Albanese president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 June 2022 13:03
Canberra: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell, and Industry Minister Ed Husic, are set to travel to Indonesia for the Annual Leaders’ Meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Jakarta.
 
They will be joined on the visit by a high-level delegation of Australian business leaders.
 
The Prime Minister will depart Australia on Sunday, June 5, 2022, returning Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the Annual Leaders’ Meeting, Prime Minister Albanese and President Jokowi will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation on climate and energy, and regional and global interests.
 
"Indonesia is one of our closest neighbours, which is why I committed to visiting as soon as possible. Our two countries have a long history of cooperation and friendship, and my Government will work with Indonesia to deepen this," Prime Minister Albanese said in a statement on Friday.
 
"We partner together closely on issues of trade, development, education, and regional security. During my visit, I look forward to building our ties further, including to revitalise our trade relationship and promote climate, infrastructure and energy cooperation," he added.
 
In Jakarta, Prime Minister Albanese will also meet with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi to discuss Australia’s commitment to Southeast Asia and ASEAN centrality.

 
(WAH)
