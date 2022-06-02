English  
Attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. (Photo: medcom.id)
UN Chief Condemns Attack against Peacekeepers in Mali

English united nations security africa
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 June 2022 15:01
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack perpetrated against a logistics convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on Wednesday in the vicinity of Kidal town. 
 
A peacekeeper from Jordan was killed and three others were injured.   
 
The Secretary-General expressed his deep condolences to the family of the victim, as well as to the Kingdom and people of Jordan.  

"He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured," said Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law," he added. 
 
The UN Chief also called on the African country to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly. 
 
"The Secretary-General reaffirms the determination of the United Nations to support the people of Mali in their quest for peace and security," he concluded.
 
