Australian Ambassador for Women, Girls Visits Indonesia

Jakarta: Australian Ambassador for Women and Girls, Christine Clarke CSC, today commences her first visit to Indonesia since taking up the position in January 2022.
"Australia and Indonesia share a long history of working together to advance gender equality," said Australian Ambassador to Indonesia, Penny Williams in a media release on Monday.
"I am delighted to welcome Ms Clarke to Indonesia to share experiences and ideas for progressing the rights of women and girls in Australia, Indonesia and globally,” said Williams.
During her two-day visit, Clarke will meet a range of senior government officials, to discuss shared priorities for progressing gender equality and women’s empowerment, including through the Australia-Indonesia development cooperation partnership.
The program also includes a visit to a women’s health clinic, and meetings with women leaders in business and civil society.
"I am excited to visit Indonesia for the first time and looking forward to learning about Indonesia’s policies and programs to promote gender equality," said Clarke.
"Gender inequality is a global challenge. We must work together to help remove the barriers facing women everywhere," she added.
As Australia’s Ambassador for Women and Girls, Clarke works to ensure that gender equality, and empowerment of women and girls, is a central focus of Australia’s diplomatic, development, and regional security efforts.