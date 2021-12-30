English  
United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken (Photo: State Dept)
United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken (Photo: State Dept)

US Reaffirms Support for Ukraine's Territorial Integrity

English united states military russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2021 13:36
Washington: United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 
 
"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders," US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"The two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," he added.

On the same day, Blinken also spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.
 
They discussed the importance of continued coordination to deter any further Russian aggression against Ukraine and affirmed the consensus among Allies and partners to impose massive consequences and severe costs on Russia for such actions.  
 
They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. 
 
(WAH)
