Jokowi Arrives in Abu Dhabi for Meeting with UAE President

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) along with Mrs Iriana arrived in Abu Dhabi, Friday, 2:15 local time, for a bilateral meeting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
According to an official statement received here in Abu Dhabi, Jokowi will start his agenda by meeting with businessmen and investors from the UAE. Furthermore, Jokowi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan were scheduled to offer Friday prayers together before they held a bilateral meeting.
President Jokowi is visiting the UAE to discuss economic cooperation and investment, as part of a working visit after visiting Ukraine and Russia.
While giving a press statement before taking off from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, on June 26, Jokowi stated that the UAE will be the last country he will visit after attending the G7 Summit in Germany. Jokowi had earlier also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin separately to speak about global peace and the food supply chain that had been disrupted due to the conflict between the two countries.
"I would like to resume discussions with the United Arab Emirates on economic cooperation and investment between Indonesia and the UAE," Jokowi noted in a press statement on June 26.
The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Al Mazroei, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis, the UAE Ambassador to Indonesia Abdullah Aldhaheri, Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto, and Defense Attache at the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh Brigadier General Putut Witjaksono Hadi also welcomed President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana in UAE.
Furthermore, after a working visit to the UAE, President Jokowi and his entourage are scheduled to return to Indonesia on Friday afternoon local time.