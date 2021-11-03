English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
ASEAN countries are among the most vulnerable in the world to the impacts of climate change. (Photo:asean.org)
ASEAN countries are among the most vulnerable in the world to the impacts of climate change. (Photo:asean.org)

EU Committed to Supporting Green Infrastructure in ASEAN

English asean europe finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 November 2021 10:19
Glasgow: Director-General for International Partnerships at the European Commission Koen Doens on Tuesday highlighted the crucial role of programmes such as the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility (ACGF) in accompanying green recovery in Southeast Asia.
 
This Facility, established by the ASEAN Infrastructure Fund and managed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), will receive a European Union (EU) contribution of €50 million. 
 
With pledges from the European Investment Bank, Germany’s Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, the Agence Française de Développement, and the Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the total Team Europe contribution to the ACGF now reaches €783 million.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Support from development partners for the ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility is expected to mobilise €7 billion for low-carbon and climate-resilient infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia, accelerating the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 
 
To date, co-financing partners have pledged a total of €1.7 billion (US$ 2 billion) to the facility.
 
"In the context of a rapidly warming planet, we urgently need to rethink our approach to infrastructure development. The ASEAN Catalytic Green Finance Facility will help ASEAN countries build greener, fairer, and more sustainable economies. I am glad that Team Europe can contribute to this effort," said Doens in a press release on Tuesday.
 
Countries in the ASEAN region, which are among the most vulnerable in the world to the impacts of climate change, are tackling the economic and social impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. 
 
The contribution to the ACGF is part of EU-ASEAN cooperation on environment and climate change under the Strategic Partnership, which, in addition to sustainable finance, includes biodiversity; forest governance, law and trade; sustainable use of peatlands and haze mitigation; emergency response; and smart cities.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Partners Pledge $665 Million to Support Green Recovery in Southeast Asia

Partners Pledge $665 Million to Support Green Recovery in Southeast Asia

English
southeast asia
Indonesia Records 612 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 612 New Covid-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
Govt lowers Jakarta's Status of COVID-19 Restrictions to Level One

Govt lowers Jakarta's Status of COVID-19 Restrictions to Level One

English
covid-19 restrictions
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mangkir, KPK Ultimatum Dosen Universitas Udayana
Nasional

Mangkir, KPK Ultimatum Dosen Universitas Udayana

Hasil Liga Champions Semalam: Ronaldo Selamatkan MU
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Champions Semalam: Ronaldo Selamatkan MU

Jelang Rilis Risalah Fed, Kurs Rupiah Pagi Tak Bertenaga
Ekonomi

Jelang Rilis Risalah Fed, Kurs Rupiah Pagi Tak Bertenaga

Ecstar Bawa Teknologi Oli Mesin MotoGP Ke Motor Harian
Otomotif

Ecstar Bawa Teknologi Oli Mesin MotoGP Ke Motor Harian

Pendaftaran Jalur Undangan Labschool Dibuka, Cek Jadwalnya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Jalur Undangan Labschool Dibuka, Cek Jadwalnya

Presiden Tiongkok Xi Jinping Tidak Hadir di COP26, Biden: Kesalahan Besar!
Internasional

Presiden Tiongkok Xi Jinping Tidak Hadir di COP26, Biden: Kesalahan Besar!

Dipecat Dua Film Akibat Skandal Aborsi, Kim Seon Ho Dipercaya Bintangi Sad Tropics
Hiburan

Dipecat Dua Film Akibat Skandal Aborsi, Kim Seon Ho Dipercaya Bintangi Sad Tropics

Facebook Verifikasi Halaman Palsu Elon Musk
Teknologi

Facebook Verifikasi Halaman Palsu Elon Musk

Intip Mewahnya Rumah Sewa Drake Seharga Rp924 Miliar
Properti

Intip Mewahnya Rumah Sewa Drake Seharga Rp924 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!