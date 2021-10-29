English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jokowi will conduct working visits to three countries, namely Italy, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
Jokowi will conduct working visits to three countries, namely Italy, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

President Jokowi Departs to Rome to Attend G20 Summit

English COP26 president joko widodo G20
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 October 2021 16:18
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo today left for Rome, Italy, to attend the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit. 
 
According to the Press, Media and Information of the Presidential Secretariat (BPMI Setpres), the Head of State and his entourage took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, using a Garuda Indonesia aircraft (GIA-1) at 09.15 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
In his statement before taking off, President Jokowi stated that he will conduct working visits to three countries, namely Italy, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This is my first bilateral visit during the pandemic. I will use this visit to strengthen cooperation, especially in the fields of trade and investment," said the President.
 
In Rome, Italy, President Jokowi will participate in the G20 Summit which will be held on October 30-31.
 
Meanwhile, in Glasgow, UK, the President will participate in the COP26 World Leaders Summit which will be held on November 1-2.
 
In addition, the President also will conduct a bilateral visit to the UAE.
 
Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono and several other officials accompanied the President on the flight to Rome, Italy.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Rising Sea Levels Endanger Buildings in Marshall Islands: Report

Rising Sea Levels Endanger Buildings in Marshall Islands: Report

English
Climate Change
UN Security Council Expresses Serious Concern about Military Coup in Sudan

UN Security Council Expresses Serious Concern about Military Coup in Sudan

English
united nations
Jokowi Introduces Measures to Recovery Economy at IMT-GT Summit

Jokowi Introduces Measures to Recovery Economy at IMT-GT Summit

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sudah 189,6 Juta Masyarakat Terima Suntikan Vaksin Covid-19
Ekonomi

Sudah 189,6 Juta Masyarakat Terima Suntikan Vaksin Covid-19

Wakapolri Minta Masukan dari Media Group
Nasional

Wakapolri Minta Masukan dari Media Group

Paus Fransiskus Serukan Tanggapan Mendesak Hadapi Krisis Iklim
Internasional

Paus Fransiskus Serukan Tanggapan Mendesak Hadapi Krisis Iklim

Hyundai Creta Mulai Kelihatan, Ada Fitur Anti Maling
Otomotif

Hyundai Creta Mulai Kelihatan, Ada Fitur Anti Maling

Bapak Perfilman Indonesia Usmar Ismail Akan Diberi Gelar Pahlawan Nasional
Hiburan

Bapak Perfilman Indonesia Usmar Ismail Akan Diberi Gelar Pahlawan Nasional

Perusahaan Facebook Ubah Merek Jadi Meta, Ambisi Ciptakan Metaverse
Teknologi

Perusahaan Facebook Ubah Merek Jadi Meta, Ambisi Ciptakan Metaverse

Tak Hanya Menwa, UNS Juga Hentikan Kegiatan Mapala
Pendidikan

Tak Hanya Menwa, UNS Juga Hentikan Kegiatan Mapala

Napoli vs Bologna: Bungkam Bologna, Napoli kembali Pimpin Klasemen
Olahraga

Napoli vs Bologna: Bungkam Bologna, Napoli kembali Pimpin Klasemen

Indonesia Diminta Waspada terhadap Dampak Kasus Evergrande
Properti

Indonesia Diminta Waspada terhadap Dampak Kasus Evergrande

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!