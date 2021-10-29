President Jokowi Departs to Rome to Attend G20 Summit

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo today left for Rome, Italy, to attend the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit.According to the Press, Media and Information of the Presidential Secretariat (BPMI Setpres), the Head of State and his entourage took off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, using a Garuda Indonesia aircraft (GIA-1) at 09.15 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).In his statement before taking off, President Jokowi stated that he will conduct working visits to three countries, namely Italy, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)."This is my first bilateral visit during the pandemic. I will use this visit to strengthen cooperation, especially in the fields of trade and investment," said the President.In Rome, Italy, President Jokowi will participate in the G20 Summit which will be held on October 30-31.Meanwhile, in Glasgow, UK, the President will participate in the COP26 World Leaders Summit which will be held on November 1-2.In addition, the President also will conduct a bilateral visit to the UAE.Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono and several other officials accompanied the President on the flight to Rome, Italy.