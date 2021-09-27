UN Chief Calls for Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

New York: Now is the time to eliminate nuclear weapons from our world, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday, marking the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.The UN chief pointed out that, although the total number of nuclear weapons has been decreasing for decades, some 14,000 are stockpiled around the world, which is facing the highest level of nuclear risk in almost four decades."States are qualitatively improving their arsenals, and we are seeing worrying signs of a new arms race." Guterres said.On Thursday, the UN chief called for all countries holding nuclear technology to sign the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which was adopted in 1996, and has been signed by 185 countries.According to him, for the CTBT to enter into force, it must be signed and ratified by 44 specific nuclear technology holder countries, eight of which have yet to ratify the Treaty: the United States (US), China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, and Pakistan.Nevertheless, Guterres said that he sees the decision by Russia and the United States to extend the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and engage in dialogue, as a sign of hope.He added that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force in January, also constitutes a welcome step.(WAH)