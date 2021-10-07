English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Climate Change Affecting Health, Mental Wellbeing of People in Bangladesh: World Bank

English children Climate Change south asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 October 2021 14:54
Dhaka: In Bangladesh, climate change is leading to an increase in the spread of infectious diseases and affecting the mental health of people, says a new World Bank Report.  
 
The Climate Afflictions Report finds a link between the shifting climatic conditions and the increase in respiratory, waterborne, and mosquito-borne diseases as well as mental health issues. With further climate change predicted, more physical and mental health issues are likely to emerge. The most vulnerable are children and the elderly, and those living in large cities like Dhaka and Chattogram. 
 
"Bangladesh has remarkably tackled climate change challenges, despite being among the most vulnerable countries. It has built resilience against natural disasters and introduced homegrown solutions to improve agricultural productivity," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, in a press release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"With more evidence showing a pronounced impact of climate change on physical and mental health, Bangladesh needs to build on its success in adaptations to ensure a stronger health system that averts outbreaks of emerging climate-sensitive diseases," Tembon added.
 
Over the past 44 years, the South Asian nation experienced a 0.5°C temperature increase. The summers are getting hotter and longer, winters are warmer, and the monsoon seasons are being extended from February to October. With these patterns, the country’s distinct seasonal variations are becoming blurred. By 2050, the temperatures are predicted to rise by 1.4°C in Bangladesh. 
 
Erratic weather conditions played a key role in the 2019 dengue outbreak in Dhaka city, where 77 percent of the country’s total dengue-related deaths occurred. That year, Dhaka recorded more than three times the average February rainfall followed by high temperature and humidity between March and July.
 
Compared to monsoon, the likelihood of contracting an infectious disease is about 20 percentage points lower in the dry season. Respiratory illness rises with the increase in temperature and humidity. For a 1°C rise in temperature, people are more likely to suffer from respiratory illnesses by 5.7 percentage points; for a 1 percent increase in humidity, the chances of catching a respiratory infection rise by 1.5 percentage points. 
 
The weather pattern also affects mental health. More people suffer from depression during winter while the level of anxiety disorders increases with temperature and humidity. Further, women are at higher risk than men for depression, while men are more susceptible to anxiety. 
 
"Going forward, by ensuring stronger data collection, Bangladesh can better track the evolution of climate-sensitive diseases," said Iffat Mahmud, World Bank Senior Operations Officer and co-author of the report. 
 
"Particularly by recording accurate weather data at local levels and linking it with health data, it will be possible to predict potential disease outbreaks and to establish a climate-based dengue early warning system," Mahmud added. 
 
The report further suggests that by strengthening health systems, Bangladesh can deal outbreaks of infectious and other climate-sensitive diseases. Further, awareness building, and community mobilization through creation of self-help groups, will help the country address mental health issues more effectively. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Ordered to Boost Agricultural Productivity in West Papua

Minister Ordered to Boost Agricultural Productivity in West Papua

English
agriculture
Ministry to Implement Measures at Strengthening Food Ecosystem

Ministry to Implement Measures at Strengthening Food Ecosystem

English
agriculture
Indonesia Committed to Accelerating Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: Spokesperson

Indonesia Committed to Accelerating Covid-19 Vaccination Drive: Spokesperson

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Alasan Vaksin Zifivax Butuh Tiga Kali Suntik
Nasional

Alasan Vaksin Zifivax Butuh Tiga Kali Suntik

UU HPP Sah, Momentum Tepat Reformasi Perpajakan
Ekonomi

UU HPP Sah, Momentum Tepat Reformasi Perpajakan

Papua Tempel Ketat Jabar di Puncak Klasemen PON Papua
Olahraga

Papua Tempel Ketat Jabar di Puncak Klasemen PON Papua

Asus dan Noctua Kolaborasi Kartu Grafis Terkecang dan Paling Senyap
Teknologi

Asus dan Noctua Kolaborasi Kartu Grafis Terkecang dan Paling Senyap

Pendaftaran Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap II Dibuka, Cek Jadwalnya di Sini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap II Dibuka, Cek Jadwalnya di Sini

Pemerintah Tetapkan 8 SNI Baterai Kendaraan Listrik, Apa Saja?
Otomotif

Pemerintah Tetapkan 8 SNI Baterai Kendaraan Listrik, Apa Saja?

Penguasa Dubai Perintahkan Peretasan Mantan Istri dan Pengacaranya
Internasional

Penguasa Dubai Perintahkan Peretasan Mantan Istri dan Pengacaranya

Pemeran Widji Thukul, Gunawan Maryanto Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Pemeran Widji Thukul, Gunawan Maryanto Meninggal Dunia

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas
Properti

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!