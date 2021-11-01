English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian president also lauded Italy that had successfully held the 2021 G20 presidency.
The Indonesian president also lauded Italy that had successfully held the 2021 G20 presidency.

President Jokowi Invites G20 Leaders to 2022 Bali Summit

English bali g20 summit president joko widodo g20 presidency G20
Antara • 01 November 2021 15:46
Jakarta: As Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) symbolically received the Group of 20 (G20) relay baton in Rome, Italy, on Sunday, he invited world leaders to continue the summit at Bali next year.
 
The relay baton, passed on to Widodo, marks Indonesia's first time in holding the G20 presidency, a global forum in which member countries contribute 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP).
 
With Indonesia’s G20 presidency next year, Widodo then invited world leaders to continue discussions at Indonesia's G20 Summit planned to be held in Bali on October 30-31, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We will welcome the guests in an open space, on a beautiful  beach, which will inspire innovative ideas for the G20 productivity in future. See you in Indonesia. Thank you," President Jokowi stated, as quoted from a statement of the Press Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat here on Monday.
 
At the closing session of the G20 summit in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi symbolically handed over the gavel to President Jokowi, who then stroked it.
 
In his speech, the president also lauded Italy that had successfully held the 2021 G20 presidency.
 
"I congratulate Italy for successfully running the G20 presidency this year. Indonesia is honored to continue the G20 presidency in 2022," Widodo remarked.
 
He later highlighted that Indonesia's strength in the G20 will drive joint efforts for recovering the world economy, with the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger."
 
The growth, which is inclusive, people-centric, environment-friendly, and sustainable, is a key commitment of Indonesia's leadership in the G20, he affirmed.
 
"These efforts must be conducted in extraordinary ways, especially through deeper world collaboration and continuous innovation. The G20 should drive ecosystem development that facilitates collaboration and innovation. This is what we must continue in our future meetings," he expounded. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Faster Money Supply Growth Recorded in September 2021: BI

Faster Money Supply Growth Recorded in September 2021: BI

English
finance
Public Should Stay Vigilant amid Declining COVID-19 Cases: Pontianak Mayor

Public Should Stay Vigilant amid Declining COVID-19 Cases: Pontianak Mayor

English
covid-19 cases
G20 Presidency in 2022 Effective Forum for Solving Global Problems: Finance Ministry

G20 Presidency in 2022 Effective Forum for Solving Global Problems: Finance Ministry

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tanpa Juninho, Pelatih PSS Tetap Optimistis
Olahraga

Tanpa Juninho, Pelatih PSS Tetap Optimistis

Status Zona Hijau Covid-19 dari AS Diharap Tak Membuat Lengah
Nasional

Status Zona Hijau Covid-19 dari AS Diharap Tak Membuat Lengah

Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai, Ini Ketentuan Pemilihan Formasinya
Pendidikan

Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Dimulai, Ini Ketentuan Pemilihan Formasinya

Punya Hutan Tropis Terbesar di Dunia, Jokowi: RI Strategis Tangani Perubahan Iklim
Ekonomi

Punya Hutan Tropis Terbesar di Dunia, Jokowi: RI Strategis Tangani Perubahan Iklim

Siap-Siap, Para Bikers Berpesta Di IIMS Motobike 2021
Otomotif

Siap-Siap, Para Bikers Berpesta Di IIMS Motobike 2021

Rudal Houthi Hantam Masjid dan Sekolah, 29 Warga Yaman Tewas
Internasional

Rudal Houthi Hantam Masjid dan Sekolah, 29 Warga Yaman Tewas

Dikabarkan Meninggal Dunia, Begini Kondisi Acha Septriasa
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Meninggal Dunia, Begini Kondisi Acha Septriasa

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing
Teknologi

Telkomsel Angkat Derrick Heng Jadi Direktur Marketing

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Paling Mahal di Dunia Dijual Rp7,7 Triliun, Isinya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!