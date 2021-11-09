English  
Modelling showed that permanent losses under sea-level rise scenarios are significant.
Modelling showed that permanent losses under sea-level rise scenarios are significant.

ADB, Tonga Launch Joint Disaster Risk Management Work

English disaster Climate Change COP26 asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 November 2021 11:40
Glagow: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has joined with the Government of Tonga to showcase findings of a groundbreaking report analyzing climate and disaster risk management in the Pacific nation, one of the most vulnerable in the world to the impact of climate change.
 
The findings, part of an upcoming report by ADB, were discussed at an event at COP26 hosted by ADB, the World Bank, and the Climate Investment Fund.
 
In 2020, ADB and the Government of Tonga commissioned a multi-hazard climate and disaster risk assessment covering the island of Tongatapu to identify both high- and low-risk areas and communities. The assessment analyzed 28,000 buildings, 1,200 kilometers of roads, 26,000 power, and 500 water assets across the entire island based on international, regional, and national datasets and field observation. These assets were plotted against earthquakes, windstorms, tsunamis, rainfed, and coastal flooding hazards to model the impact of natural hazards with and without climate change.

The assessment, adopted by the cabinet of Tonga on 27 August 2021, identified climate and disaster risks to assets and population in annual average losses across the main island, Tongatapu.
 
Modelling showed that permanent losses under sea-level rise scenarios are significant. For instance, under a one-meter sea-level rise scenario, permanent losses would amount to more than 10 times the losses for Tropical Cyclone Gita. Under this scenario, 25% of buildings, 11% of roads, 16% of water, and 29% of power infrastructure would be permanently lost.
 
"The assessment led by the Government of Tonga also identifies relatively safe areas on the island for future investments and adaptation," said ADB Principal Climate Change Specialist for the Pacific Noelle O’Brien in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"ADB and the government are shifting their focus to an upstream and longer-term perspective for Tonga, setting the stage for resilient development and adaptation strategies against climate change," O'Brien added.
 

The information captured in the assessment will lead to the gradual development of safer areas and steering investments away from the highest risks while ensuring that all investments are designed and operated to withstand multiple hazards. This includes using post-disaster situations and recovery to not only "build back better" in a manner resilient to natural hazards, but to promote the development of settlements and any new asset investments away from high-risk locations for a more resilient Tonga.
 
(WAH)
