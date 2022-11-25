Anwar to Unveil Leaner Cabinet with Lower Ministerial Salary

Putrajaya: Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to unveil a leaner cabinet consisting of ministers with reduced salaries.
According to Anwar, the proposal to lower the salaries of ministers and reduce the size of the Cabinet is being discussed.
“The size of the Cabinet will surely be smaller and I’m asking new ministers to agree with my proposal to reduce their salaries.
“This is still in the process of discussion and preparation,” he told a press conference at Perdana Putra on Friday 25 November 2022 afternoon on his first day at work as the 10th Prime Minister, as quoted The Star.
He also announced that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) was officially joining the unity government.
On Thursday (Nov 24), Anwar reiterated that he will not draw a salary as prime minister and his main priority is to address the rising cost of living.
“There are positive developments, such as the strength of the ringgit and the stock market at present, this shows confidence (in the) government administration. But, for now, I feel that priority should be given to the cost of living and rising prices of goods that are burdening the people,” he said.
According to Anwar, he has ordered government agencies to come up with immediate measures and hold meets by Monday 28 November.
“I believe that ... the civil service (knows) our main task is to reduce the burden on the people,” he added.
Meanwhile, Anwar said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had informed him of GRS' decision to join the unity government.
According to Anwar, this will give the new unity government a two-thirds parliamentary majority.
“This shows that we have exceeded the two-thirds support by MPs that will foster political stability. We can focus attention on efforts to uphold the country and strengthen the economy,” he said.
A government has two-thirds majority in Parliament with the support of at least 148 MPs out of the 222.