English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: AFP
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: AFP

Anwar to Unveil Leaner Cabinet with Lower Ministerial Salary

Fajar Nugraha • 25 November 2022 17:39
Putrajaya: Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to unveil a leaner cabinet consisting of ministers with reduced salaries.
 
According to Anwar, the proposal to lower the salaries of ministers and reduce the size of the Cabinet is being discussed.
 
“The size of the Cabinet will surely be smaller and I’m asking new ministers to agree with my proposal to reduce their salaries.
 
“This is still in the process of discussion and preparation,” he told a press conference at Perdana Putra on Friday 25 November 2022 afternoon on his first day at work as the 10th Prime Minister, as quoted The Star.
 
He also announced that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) was officially joining the unity government.
 
On Thursday (Nov 24), Anwar reiterated that he will not draw a salary as prime minister and his main priority is to address the rising cost of living.
 
“There are positive developments, such as the strength of the ringgit and the stock market at present, this shows confidence (in the) government administration. But, for now, I feel that priority should be given to the cost of living and rising prices of goods that are burdening the people,” he said.
 
According to Anwar, he has ordered government agencies to come up with immediate measures and hold meets by Monday 28 November.
 
“I believe that ... the civil service (knows) our main task is to reduce the burden on the people,” he added.
 
Meanwhile, Anwar said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had informed him of GRS' decision to join the unity government.
 
According to Anwar, this will give the new unity government a two-thirds parliamentary majority.
 
“This shows that we have exceeded the two-thirds support by MPs that will foster political stability. We can focus attention on efforts to uphold the country and strengthen the economy,” he said.
 
A government has two-thirds majority in Parliament with the support of at least 148 MPs out of the 222.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Perdana Menteri Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim masuk kantor di hari pertama, Jumat 25 November 2022. Foto: AFP

Tidak Ambil Gaji, Anwar Juga Bentuk Kabinet Ramping dengan Bayaran Rendah

Anwar Ibrahim Sworn in as Malaysia's Prime Minister, here’s 4 Key Takeaway

Anwar Ibrahim Mulai Berkantor di Putrajaya

BACA JUGA
China's 'iPhone City' Under Covid Lockdown after Violent Clashes

China's 'iPhone City' Under Covid Lockdown after Violent Clashes

English
China
Indonesian Girl, 7, Found Fead after Day-long Quake Rescue Effort

Indonesian Girl, 7, Found Fead after Day-long Quake Rescue Effort

English
earthquake
Anwar Ibrahim Sworn in as Malaysia's Prime Minister, here’s 4 Key Takeaway

Anwar Ibrahim Sworn in as Malaysia's Prime Minister, here’s 4 Key Takeaway

English
Anwar Ibrahim
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mediasi Gagal, Pernikahan Reza Arap dan Wendy Walters Tak Bisa Diselamatkan
Hiburan

Mediasi Gagal, Pernikahan Reza Arap dan Wendy Walters Tak Bisa Diselamatkan

Wajib Tahu! Ini Perbedaan SNBP dan SNMPTN
Pendidikan

Wajib Tahu! Ini Perbedaan SNBP dan SNMPTN

Menko Airlangga: Peningkatan Literasi Dorong Inklusi Keuangan!
Ekonomi

Menko Airlangga: Peningkatan Literasi Dorong Inklusi Keuangan!

Korban Meninggal Gempa Cianjur Bertambah Menjadi 310 Jiwa
Nasional

Korban Meninggal Gempa Cianjur Bertambah Menjadi 310 Jiwa

Tidak Ambil Gaji, Anwar Juga Bentuk Kabinet Ramping dengan Bayaran Rendah
Internasional

Tidak Ambil Gaji, Anwar Juga Bentuk Kabinet Ramping dengan Bayaran Rendah

Manchester United Djual, Ini 5 Calon Pembelinya
Olahraga

Manchester United Djual, Ini 5 Calon Pembelinya

Segera Diluncurkan Vespa LX-125 I-Get Batik Edition, Ini Detailnya
Otomotif

Segera Diluncurkan Vespa LX-125 I-Get Batik Edition, Ini Detailnya

PB ESI Lepas Atlet Menuju IESF World Esports Championships 2022
Teknologi

PB ESI Lepas Atlet Menuju IESF World Esports Championships 2022

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!