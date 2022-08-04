ASEAN Urged to Address Health Challenges, Ensure Food Security

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Ensuring ASEAN's readiness to address current and future health challenges is very important.This was conveyed by Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi at the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM), which was held in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022."Health sector must continue to be a focus of ASEAN cooperation," said Foreign Minister Retno in a press release on Wednesday.According to Foreign Minister Retno, the current ASEAN mechanism must be utilized optimally, including ensuring the availability of funds for the development of the ASEAN Center for Public Health Emergency and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED).ACPHEED will have centers in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam respectively.In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also underscored the importance of the issue of food security in ASEAN.Regional mechanisms need to be strengthened, especially with ASEAN Plus Three countries, namely China, Japan, and South Korea.In this regard, Indonesia has underscored the importance of strengthening the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve Agreemen (APTERR) by increasing the amount of rice stocks and adding types of food commodities."Observing the current world challenges, efforts to strengthen ASEAN's institutional capacity and effectiveness are very important," said Foreign Minister Retno.