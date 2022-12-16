@America Helps Strengthen Cultural Cooperation between Indonesia, US

On the 12th anniversary of @america, Ambassador Kim said this American cultural center could be the right place to develop relations between the two countries, especially people-to-people and education cooperation.
"Of course we want to continue to develop relations with Indonesia, and @america is the right facility," Kim said here in Jakarta on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
As a cultural center, many activities are carried out at @america, especially to promote culture. Ambassador Kim said he liked a cooking event that was once held at the cultural center.
"One of the activities is making tempe using soybeans from the United States," he said.
According to him, Indonesia has an interesting culture and history, the same as the United States.
"I think both Indonesians and Americans are interested in learning more about both countries. And we can have various kinds of programs to promote our cultural ties," he said.
While @america serves primarily the Indonesian public, over the last decade, @america has also played a significant role in sharing information about the US in the Indo-Pacific region.
@america also regularly hosts programs for ASEAN, cooperating with similar centers in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?