Second Batch of Indonesian Aid Arrives in Sri Lanka

Colombo: The second batch of medical aid from Indonesia to Sri Lanka arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on Sunday, the Indonesian Embassy in Colombo has said.
This shipment completes humanitarian aid from Indonesia to Sri Lanka.
The humanitarian aid includes as many as 11 items of medicine and 8 items of medical equipment with a total weight of 3.1 tons with a value of USD1.6 million.
The overall aid was symbolically handed over on April 28 by the Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dewi Gustina Tobing, to the Sri Lankan Minister of Health, Prof. Channa Jayasumana, who was also accompanied by WHO Representative for Sri Lanka, Dr. Alaka Singh, and Director General of Health Services (DGT), Dr. Asela Gunawardana.
During the handover, Minister Jayasumana expressed his gratitude and high appreciation to the Indonesian government and the Indonesian pharmaceutical industry for responding to Sri Lanka's request in a short time.
Indonesia, supported by the Indonesian pharmaceutical industry, became the first country to respond positively to the request of Sri Lanka, through coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, and WHO.
"The long-standing and strong relationship between Indonesia and Sri Lanka has been proven throughout history and became even stronger with the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1952," the Indonesian Embassy in Colombo said in a press release on Monda.
The two countries will commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022, and aid this signifies the strong friendship between the two countries.
The assistance has been partially distributed by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health to several government-owned hospitals, such as the National Hospital of Sri Lanka (NHSL), Colombo South Teaching Hospital (Kalubowila), National Cancer Institute (Apeksha Hospital) and will soon be given to other hospitals.
WHO is monitoring the distribution of Indonesian aid to those in need in Sri Lanka.