The two countries agreed to implement several bilateral meetings that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia, Pakistan Hold Bilateral Consultation Forum in Bali

English pakistan ministry of foreign affairs bali trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 May 2022 19:01
Bali: The Indonesia-Pakistan Bilateral Consultation Forum (BCF) was held in Bali on Wednesday.
 
The two countries agreed to implement several bilateral meetings that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Indonesia-Pakistan Security Dialogue and the Joint Defense Cooperation Committee. 
 
"These meetings are expected to strengthen and improve cooperation in a variety of areas, including politics, security, and the economy," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The 3rd BCF RI-Pakistan also emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation involving all stakeholders, such as the conclusion of the Indonesia-Pakistan Trade in Goods Agreement to balance bilateral trade and the plan to open the Indonesia Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) in Karachi to increase the promotion and trade volume as well as emphasized Pakistan's strategic importance as a Central Asian economic hub.
 
"Various efforts to increase cooperation in investment, research and technology, health and education, mutual support in international forums, as well as regional issues such as ASEAN, developments in the South Asia and Indo-Pacific region, and the situation in Afghanistan and Palestine, were also discussed," it stated.
 
BCF RI – Pakistan is led by Ambassador Abdul Kadir Jailani, Director General of Asia Pacific and Africa, and Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Additional Secretary Asia Pacific, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. 
 
"Pakistan has always been a friend, brother, and strategic partner for Indonesia," Director General Jailani said in his remarks. 
 
"this meeting is very timely to discuss not only to stock taking progress and devising ways and means to resolve bottlenecks on our bilateral cooperation, but also to keep its relevance with the current and future challenges that will further affect the path of our cooperation," he concluded.
 
For 72 years, Indonesia and Pakistan have maintained diplomatic relations. So far, bilateral cooperation has focused on strengthening political and security ties, as well as improving economic diplomacy. Pakistan is one of the top five contributors to Indonesia's trade surplus, with palm oil serving as the primary commodity.
 
(WAH)
