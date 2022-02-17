English  
United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo:State Dept)
US Warns Russia against Recognizing Breakaway Regions in Ukraine

English diplomacy united states russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 February 2022 13:48
Washington: The United States (US) has warned Russia against declaring 2 breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as independent.
 
"The Russian Duma has stated that it plans to send to President Putin an appeal to recognize the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics as independent," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"To be clear: Kremlin approval of this appeal would amount to the Russian government’s wholesale rejection of its commitments under the Minsk agreements,," he stated.

The agreements outline the process for the full political, social, and economic reintegration of those parts of Ukraine’s Donbas region controlled by Russia-led forces and political proxies since 2014.
 
According to him, enactment of this resolution would further undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, constitute a gross violation of international law, and call into further question Russia’s stated commitment to continue to engage in diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of this crisis, 
 
Furthermore, it would also necessitate a swift and firm response from the US in full coordination with it Allies and partners.
 
(WAH)
Indonesia Aiming to Lift 3 Million Out of Extreme Poverty

COVID-19 Overloads Health System in Solomon Islands: Red Cross

Jokowi Orders Regional Heads to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccination

