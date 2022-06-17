English  
The Meeting recalled the milestones of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations over the last three decades. (Photo: asean.org)
ASEAN, India Reaffirm Commitment to Deepen Partnership

English asean India covid-19 pandemic
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 June 2022 11:39
Jakarta: The Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held in New Delhi, India on June 16, 2022, to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations in 2022.
 
Vivian Balakrishnan, Foreign Affairs Minister of Singapore, and S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, co-chaired the meeting.
 
"Noting the millennia-old civilisational and cultural linkages between Southeast Asia and India, the Meeting recalled the milestones of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations over the last three decades and reaffirmed its commitment to further deepen this broad-based partnership to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region," the Co-Chairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Appreciating India’s firm commitment to ASEAN Centrality in the evolving regional architecture, and in upholding key principles, shared values and norms enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), the Meeting welcomed India’s support for the ASEAN Community-building process, including through the support for the projects and initiatives under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025, and the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Work Plans.
 
"Acknowledging the importance of joint efforts to address the continuing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting appreciated the mutual assistance extended by ASEAN Member States and India to each other," the Co-Chairs stated.
 
Commending various activities held and planned to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations, the Meeting noted the unveiling of the 30th Anniversary Logo, the ASEAN-India High-Level Conference on Renewable Energy, the 7th edition of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks(AINTT) and ASEAN-India Media Exchange. 
 

 


 
(WAH)
