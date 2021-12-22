English  
WFP and humanitarian partners are closely monitoring the formation of another potential storm.
WFP Assists Philippines in Responding to Devastating Typhoon

English united nations philippines food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2021 13:56
Manila: The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) is providing crucial emergency logistics and telecommunications support to the Government of the Philippines in its response to the devastation caused by Typhoon Rai. 
 
This is the strongest storm to hit the Philippines in 2021 and the third strongest typhoon to strike the Philippines in December since the 1950s.
 
"Our thoughts are with the families who have been through so much – the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and now this devasting typhoon. WFP stands firmly with those living on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Under the Government’s leadership, we will do what is needed to help communities recover from this ordeal and continue building their resilience against future shocks," said WFP Country Director Brenda Barton in a press release on Tuesday.

Typhoon Rai – known locally as "Odette" - made landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte province, in the southeast of the Philippines, on 16 December, bringing torrential rains, heavy winds, storm surges and landslides. 
 
After passing through nine central/southern regions, it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 19 December, leaving behind a massive trail of damage. 
The storm has affected the lives and livelihoods of more than 1.8 million people, including more than 600,000 people displaced from their homes and sheltering in evacuation sites.
 
As of 20 December, many communities along the typhoon’s path remain without power or telecommunications. 
 
Transportation options are still limited, which is hampering relief efforts. 
 
The storm struck as countless Filipinos were still facing hardships linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, which have stretched their coping capacity to the limit.
 
In collaboration with WFP, the Government’s Department of Information, Communications and Technology (DICT) rapidly deployed three newly-built Mobile Operations Vehicles for Emergencies (MOVE) units from pre-positioned bases in Butuan, Davao and Tacloban to the disaster zones in Surigao City and Maasin City in Leyte. 
 
WFP has donated 12 portable satellite communication devices to DICT and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to help the authorities coordinate their responses in remote areas, and two mobile storage units and a generator for the establishment of a logistics hub in Surigao City. 
 
WFP and humanitarian partners are closely monitoring the formation of another potential storm which could further impact areas already affected by Rai. 
 
(WAH)
