Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza was attacked by Israel. Photo: MER-C
11 Israeli Missiles Hit Indonesian Hospital Vicinity

Fajar Nugraha • 10 November 2023 08:07
Gaza: The vicinity around the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza was attacked with '11 missiles' in an attack on Thursday 9 November 2023. The attack was conveyed by the Director of the Indonesian Hospital, Atef Kahlout.
 
“The hospital was partially destroyed by the bombing,” Kahlout told Al Jazeera.
 
Video of the attack showed bright lights appearing in the sky near the hospital building, where thousands of evacuees were taking shelter.

The Palestinian interior ministry has reported “a number of injuries” among thousands of displaced people who are sheltering in the grounds of the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza.
 
“The vicinity of the hospital was attacked by Israeli fighter jets,” the ministry said, specifically the Tal al-Zaatar area.
 
The video also shows people frantically running from the hospital grounds, where tents were set up, towards the hospital building for shelter.
 
“Large shrapnel from the bullet flew into the hospital. "The facility will not be operational for 24 hours due to fuel shortages," Kahlout said.
 
Earlier, the White House said Israel agreed to halt fighting for four hours each day to allow Palestinian civilians to flee northern Gaza.


Provoke anger

Indonesian Hospital is one of several hospitals in Gaza that accommodates victims of the Israeli and Hamas war. If this hospital cannot operate, then the fate of patients is uncertain.
 
The area around the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza is often the target of Israeli attacks. They accused Hamas militants of hiding inside the hospital.
 
The Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded to Israel's accusation that the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was being used as a headquarters for the Hamas fighter group.
 
"The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza is a facility built by the Indonesian people entirely for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of Palestinians in Gaza," said Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Lalu Muhammad Iqbal.
 
"Currently the Indonesian Hospital is fully managed by the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, although from time to time there are always Indonesian volunteers who help," he continued.
 
Iqbal said that the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was one of the few health facilities still functioning in the besieged territory, amidst the increasing number of victims of Israeli attacks every day.
 
At least 10,812 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the death toll in the same period reached more than 1,400 people.

 
(FJR)

