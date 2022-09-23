Three Indonesian Proposals for Helping Rohingya Refugees

"First, create a conducive situation for the return of the Rohingya people," said Retno at the High Level Side Event on Rohingya Crisis meeting in New York.
Second, he said, ensuring the safety and security of the Rohingya community in Cox's Bazaar refugee camp. And lastly, to promote peace and national reconciliation in Myanmar.
"ASEAN can certainly play an important role in restoring peace and recovery in Myanmar. Indonesia, in this case, is committed to working with the international community in finding solutions to the Rohingya issue," said Retno.
According to him, the priority of collaboration and shared responsibility to overcome the Rohingya crisis was also the main thing that was raised as a speaker at this meeting.
Indonesia is one of the co-hosts of the High Level Side Event on Rohingya Crisis which was jointly held with Bangladesh, Canada, Gambia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Britain, the United States and the European Union.