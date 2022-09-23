English  
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
Three Indonesian Proposals for Helping Rohingya Refugees

Marcheilla Ariesta • 23 September 2022 19:05
New York: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi emphasized the duty of the entire international community to ensure that the world continues to pay attention to the Rohingya refugees. Representing Indonesia, Retno played the role of three main things that the international community needed to do.
 
"First, create a conducive situation for the return of the Rohingya people," said Retno at the High Level Side Event on Rohingya Crisis meeting in New York.
 
Second, he said, ensuring the safety and security of the Rohingya community in Cox's Bazaar refugee camp. And lastly, to promote peace and national reconciliation in Myanmar.

"ASEAN can certainly play an important role in restoring peace and recovery in Myanmar. Indonesia, in this case, is committed to working with the international community in finding solutions to the Rohingya issue," said Retno.
 
According to him, the priority of collaboration and shared responsibility to overcome the Rohingya crisis was also the main thing that was raised as a speaker at this meeting.
 
Indonesia is one of the co-hosts of the High Level Side Event on Rohingya Crisis which was jointly held with Bangladesh, Canada, Gambia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Britain, the United States and the European Union.
 
TERKAIT
Menlu Retno Marsudi tegaskan, dunia harus tetap memberikan perhatian bagi pengungsi Rohingya./AFP

Yuk Tengok Tiga Usul Indonesia untuk Bantu Pengungsi Rohingya

Indonesia Paying Attention to Opening up Africa Investment Opportunities

English
burundi
Indonesia Remains Committed Assisting Palestinian Refugees Through UNRWA

English
menlu retno lp marsudi
Boeing Charged for Misleading Investors on 737 MAX, Fined $200 Million

English
Boeing 737 MAX
