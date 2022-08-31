English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Around 3.85 billion people use these facilities. (Photo:Medcom.id)
Around 3.85 billion people use these facilities. (Photo:Medcom.id)

Half of Health Care Facilities Worldwide Lack Basic Hygiene Services: Report

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 August 2022 11:58
Geneva: Half of health care facilities worldwide lack basic hygiene services with water and soap or alcohol-based hand rub where patients receive care and at toilets in these facilities, according to the latest Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). 
 
Around 3.85 billion people use these facilities, putting them at greater risk of infection, including 688 million people who receive care at facilities with no hygiene services at all.
 
"Hygiene facilities and practices in health care settings are non-negotiable. Their improvement is essential to pandemic recovery, prevention and preparedness. Hygiene in health care facilities cannot be secured without increasing investments in basic measures, which include safe water, clean toilets, and safely managed health care waste," said Dr Maria Neira, WHO Director, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, in a press release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The latest report, “Progress on WASH in health care facilities 2000–2021: special focus on WASH and infection prevention and control”, has for the first time established this global baseline on hygiene services – which assessed access at points of care as well as toilets – as more countries than ever report on critical elements of WASH services in their hospitals and other health centres. 
For hygiene, data are now available for 40 countries, representing 35% of the world’s population, up from 21 countries in 2020 and 14 in 2019.
 
The newly established global estimate reveals a clearer and more alarming picture of the state of hygiene in health care facilities. 
 
Though 68% of health care facilities had hygiene facilities at points of care, and 65% had handwashing facilities with water and soap at toilets, only 51% had both and therefore met the criteria for basic hygiene services. 
 
Furthermore, 1 in 11 (9%) of health care facilities globally have neither.
 
"If health care providers don’t have access to a hygiene service, patients don’t have a health care facility," said Kelly Ann Naylor, UNICEF Director of WASH and Climate, Environment, Energy, and Disaster Risk Reduction (CEED). 
 
"Hospitals and clinics without safe water and basic hygiene and sanitation services are a potential death trap for pregnant mothers, newborns, and children. Every year, around 670 000 newborns lose their lives to sepsis. This is a travesty – even more so as their deaths are preventable," Naylor added.
 
The report notes that contaminated hands and environments play a significant role in pathogen transmission in health care facilities and the spread of antimicrobial resistance. 
 
Interventions to increase access to handwashing with water and soap and environmental cleaning form the cornerstone of infection prevention and control programmes and are crucial to providing quality care, particularly for safe childbirth.
 
The report is being launched at World Water Week taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. 
 
The annual conference, which runs from 23 August to 1 September, explores new ways to tackle humanity’s greatest challenges: from food security and health to agriculture, technology, biodiversity and climate. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum Holds Business Gathering to Promote Indonesian Tourism

Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum Holds Business Gathering to Promote Indonesian Tourism

English
indonesian embassy
EU Officials Participate in G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting in Bali

EU Officials Participate in G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting in Bali

English
G20
Millions of People of African Descent Still Subject to Racism: UN Chief

Millions of People of African Descent Still Subject to Racism: UN Chief

English
africa
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kemendagri Bakal Sodorkan 6 Nama Calon Pengganti Anies ke Jokowi
Nasional

Kemendagri Bakal Sodorkan 6 Nama Calon Pengganti Anies ke Jokowi

Gawat! Pemerintah Pangkas Proyeksi Pertumbuhan Pertanian 2023 Jadi 3,7%
Ekonomi

Gawat! Pemerintah Pangkas Proyeksi Pertumbuhan Pertanian 2023 Jadi 3,7%

Japan Open: Chico Singkirkan Momota
Olahraga

Japan Open: Chico Singkirkan Momota

RUU Sisdiknas, Guru yang Sudah Mengajar Tapi Belum Sertifikasi Bakal 'Diputihkan'
Pendidikan

RUU Sisdiknas, Guru yang Sudah Mengajar Tapi Belum Sertifikasi Bakal 'Diputihkan'

Positif Covid-19, Mahathir Mohamad Dilarikan ke Rumah Sakit
Internasional

Positif Covid-19, Mahathir Mohamad Dilarikan ke Rumah Sakit

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak
Otomotif

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak

Ibunda Penyanyi Ressa Herlambang Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Ibunda Penyanyi Ressa Herlambang Meninggal Dunia

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta
Teknologi

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!