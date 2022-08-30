Indonesia Expo Held in Manila

The activity aims to promote Indonesian products in the Philippines.
A total of 25 different companies were present and became exhibitors at the event, including food and beverage products, beauty, handicrafts, batik and jewelry, herbal medicines, power plant, plastic packaging as well as furniture and decorations.
During the opening ceremony, the Indonesian Ambassador in Manila, Agus Widjojo, said that partnership has great potential considering strategic geographical proximity and archipelagic traits, which made the government and business sectors from both countries easily understand the existing potentials as well as barriers fundamental in the mobility of goods and services between the two countries.
"I am confident that today's activity will not only promote Indonesian products and make it more well-known in the Philippines but will also serve as a cultural gateway to strengthen business commitment, to discover each other's potential, and to support people-to-people understanding between Indonesian and Filipinos," said Ambassador Agus in a press release on Monday.
This Indonesian Expo is the first physical trade show activity during the pandemic considering the pandemic restriction has begun to ease up.
During the two years of the pandemic, trade show activities were held virtually or hybrid.
In addition, this activity is also part of the series of commemorations of the 77th Indonesian Independence Day in the Philippines.
In addition to the exhibition of Indonesian products, the event was also enlivened with Cooking Demo activities, as well as Dance Performances from Citra Srikandi Indonesia.
This activity, which is supported by the Ministry of Trade through the Office of the Trade Attaché in Manila, is also a kick-start event for the 37th Trade Expo Indonesia which will be held in October 2022 in Indonesia.?