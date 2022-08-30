English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The activity aims to promote Indonesian products in the Philippines. (Photo: KBRI Manila)
The activity aims to promote Indonesian products in the Philippines. (Photo: KBRI Manila)

Indonesia Expo Held in Manila

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 August 2022 11:58
Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Manila held an exhibition of Indonesian products titled Indonesia Expo 2022 at SM Mega Mall, Mandaluyong, Metro Manila on August 26-28 2022. 
 
The activity aims to promote Indonesian products in the Philippines
 
A total of 25 different companies were present and became exhibitors at the event, including food and beverage products, beauty, handicrafts, batik and jewelry, herbal medicines, power plant, plastic packaging as well as furniture and decorations.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the opening ceremony, the Indonesian Ambassador in Manila, Agus Widjojo, said that partnership has great potential considering strategic geographical proximity and archipelagic traits, which made the government and business sectors from both countries easily understand the existing potentials as well as barriers fundamental in the mobility of goods and services between the two countries.
 
"I am confident that today's activity will not only promote Indonesian products and make it more well-known in the Philippines but will also serve as a cultural gateway to strengthen business commitment, to discover each other's potential, and to support people-to-people understanding between Indonesian and Filipinos," said Ambassador Agus in a press release on Monday.
 
This Indonesian Expo is the first physical trade show activity during the pandemic considering the pandemic restriction has begun to ease up.
 
During the two years of the pandemic, trade show activities were held virtually or hybrid. 
 
In addition, this activity is also part of the series of commemorations of the 77th Indonesian Independence Day in the Philippines.
 
In addition to the exhibition of Indonesian products, the event was also enlivened with Cooking Demo activities, as well as Dance Performances from Citra Srikandi Indonesia. 
 
This activity, which is supported by the Ministry of Trade through the Office of the Trade Attaché in Manila, is also a kick-start event for the 37th Trade Expo Indonesia which will be held in October 2022 in Indonesia.?
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
All Regions in Java, Bali Implementing Level 1 PPKM: Home Minister

All Regions in Java, Bali Implementing Level 1 PPKM: Home Minister

English
indonesian government
UN Secretary-General Calls for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

UN Secretary-General Calls for Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

English
south korea
Australia Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Pakistan Floods

Australia Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Pakistan Floods

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil Undian Piala AFF: Indonesia Satu Grup dengan Thailand
Olahraga

Hasil Undian Piala AFF: Indonesia Satu Grup dengan Thailand

Nilai Dampak Kerusakan Banjir Pakistan Diestimasi Rp148 Triliun
Internasional

Nilai Dampak Kerusakan Banjir Pakistan Diestimasi Rp148 Triliun

Asyik! Biaya Transfer Antarbank Bisa Lebih Murah dari Rp2.500
Ekonomi

Asyik! Biaya Transfer Antarbank Bisa Lebih Murah dari Rp2.500

Mendikbudristek Nadiem Makarim Positif Covid-19
Pendidikan

Mendikbudristek Nadiem Makarim Positif Covid-19

Wapres: Kesiapan Indonesia Jadi Tuan Rumah G20 Hampir 100%
Nasional

Wapres: Kesiapan Indonesia Jadi Tuan Rumah G20 Hampir 100%

Daihatsu GranMax Kini Adopsi Mesin Xenia dan Rocky
Otomotif

Daihatsu GranMax Kini Adopsi Mesin Xenia dan Rocky

Deolipa Polisikan Feni Rose Terkait Kasus Pencemaran Nama Baik
Hiburan

Deolipa Polisikan Feni Rose Terkait Kasus Pencemaran Nama Baik

1 September, Epic Games Store Bagikan Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gratis
Teknologi

1 September, Epic Games Store Bagikan Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gratis

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!