They will notably discuss the current environment and climate challenges. (Photo: MoFA)
EU Officials Participate in G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting in Bali

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 August 2022 13:19
Jakarta: Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, and Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, are in Bali, Indonesia, to participate in the G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting (JECMM) on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
 
"They will notably discuss the current environment and climate challenges, such as land degradation, biodiversity loss, integrated water resource management, resource efficiency and circular economy, marine litter, sustainable finance and delivering emissions cuts before 2030," the European Union (EU) Delegation to Indonesia said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
While in Bali, Executive Vice-President Timmermans will hold a trilateral meeting with the United States (US) Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, and the COP26 President, Alok Sharma on Just Energy Transition Partnerships, as well as bilateral meetings with Japan's Environment Minister, Nishimura Akihiro; Australia's Minister for Climate Climate and Energy, Chris Bowen; the Republic of Korea's Environment Minister, Wha-jin Han; and the United Arab Emirates' Climate Change and Environment Minister, Abdullah Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi.

Commissioner Sinkevicius will have bilateral meetings with the Executive Secretary of UNCCD, Ibrahim Thiaw; the Environment Minister of Egypt, Yasmine Fouad Abdelaziz; the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs of Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan; the Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek; the Minister of Environment and Forestry of Indonesia, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, as well as the Republic of Korea's Environment Minister, Wha-jin Han.
 
"The G20 Ministers' Meeting will also be a key event to underline the importance of finalising an ambitious and transformative Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework at the UN Conference on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Montreal, Canada, that will take place in December this year," it stated.
 
Commissioner Sinkevicius will then continue his official visits and meetings ahead of the COP15 in Malaysia.
 
(WAH)
