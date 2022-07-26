Myanmar Military Urged to Release Political Prisoners, End Use of Violence

Tokyo: The Myanmar military regime’s executions of pro-democracy and opposition leaders are reprehensible acts of violence that further exemplify the regime’s disregard for human rights and the rule of law, a group of foreign ministers have said.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the bereaved families and loved ones as they grieve those unjustly put to death," top diplomats of Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), and the European Union (EU) said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
"We remember and mourn all lives lost in Myanmar in the aftermath of the coup," they added.
They urged the regime to release all those unjustly detained and grant full and independent access to prisons.
They also urged the regime to fulfill its obligations under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) Five-Point Consensus to seek peace through dialogue, not further violence.
"We support the people of Myanmar in their aspirations for freedom and democracy and call on the regime to end the use of violence, respect the will of the people, and restore the country’s path toward democracy," they stated.
On Monday, Myanmar's ruling military announced it had executed 4 democracy activists, the country's first use of capital punishment in decades.