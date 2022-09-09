English  
Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: AFP)
Australia Mourns Death of Queen Elizabeth II: PM

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 September 2022 13:54
Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed Australia's deep sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
 
"At this time, on behalf of all Australians, I send my deepest condolences to our new King and the Royal Family," Albanese said in a statement on Friday.
 
"Her Majesty The Queen was also Head of the Commonwealth, and today we join together with the extended Commonwealth family of nations in sorrow and mourning for her loss," Abanese stated.

Over the course of her reign, The Queen visited Australia on 16 occasions, traveling to every state and territory across the vast continent. 
 
Albanese hopes all Australians who wish to pay their respects can participate in the gatherings, commemorations and tributes that will be held, as well as share their own reflections and memories.
 
"The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second will bring deep sadness to the people of the United Kingdom, to our fellow Australians and to countless admirers of Her Majesty around the world," Albanese stated.
 
"Amidst our grief, the people of Australia offer our gratitude for a remarkable life lived in service of faith and duty," he added.
 
The Prime Minister will be part of Australia’s presence at the Queen’s Funeral. 
 
Further details about Australia’s remembrance of The Queen will be announced over coming days.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!