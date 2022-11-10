English  
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)

Australia Supports Humanitarian Response in Myanmar, Bangladesh

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2022 14:06
Canberra: As part of the Australian Government's commitment to supporting the humanitarian response in Myanmar and Bangladesh, the country will provide $135 million in 2022-23 to assist with the delivery of life-saving food, water and shelter through partner organisations.
 
The package of support will also deliver essential protection, education and health services for those most in need, including women, girls and people with disabilities.
 
Since the military coup in February 2021, the number of people in humanitarian need in Myanmar has surged from 1 million to an estimated 14.4 million.

"Australia commends Bangladesh's ongoing support to over 919,000 displaced Rohingya who rely on humanitarian assistance to survive. We also recognise the ongoing impact on communities hosting the Rohingya,"  Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy said in a media release on Thursday.
 
Australia's humanitarian assistance will be delivered through the United Nations, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and non-government organisations.
 
All partner organisations have proven capacity to deliver neutral and independent humanitarian assistance and reach those most in need. 
 
They are carefully chosen to ensure that Australia's assistance does not directly benefit or legitimise the military regime in Myanmar.
 
The package of support builds on $480 million provided since 2017 to people across Myanmar, and Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.
 
(WAH)

