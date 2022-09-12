Indonesia Prepares Five-Point Agenda for 2022 UN General Assembly Meetings

The first point covers Indonesia's G20 presidency and preparations for the G20 Summit in Bali in November this year, Director General of Multilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tri Tharyat informed at a media briefing here on Monday.
The Foreign Minister is also planning to hold bilateral meetings with all G20 partners on the sidelines of the UNGA.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"(The minister will be meeting) also with the ASEAN Foreign Ministers regarding the plan for Indonesia's chairmanship of the ASEAN in 2023," he said.
The second point is related to strengthening multilateralism.
“Secondly, we have always consistently emphasized multilateralism. Why? Because as I have mentioned earlier, the current trend is a unilateral approach with a 'take it or leave it' approach and there is no spirit of inclusiveness in the multilateral process,” he explained.
The third point is to again push the important role of the United Nations in handling global challenges, such as pandemics, economic recovery, and climate change.
The fourth point concerns the need for strengthening the global health architecture, which is in accordance with the priorities of the Indonesian G20 presidency.
"And the last one is, of course, efforts to resolve disputes peacefully," he said.
The 77th Session of the General Assembly will open on Tuesday under the theme, “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”
The theme stems from the recognition that the world is at a critical moment in the history of the United Nations—and so too are the sustainable development goals (SDGs) due to complex and interconnected crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, humanitarian challenges of unprecedented nature, a tipping point in climate change, as well as growing concerns over threats to the global economy.