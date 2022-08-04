Jakarta: Indonesia has urged all parties to take concrete steps to ease geopolitical tensions following United States (US) House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
"The world needs wisdom and responsibility on the part of world leaders to maintain peace and stability," spokesperson for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry Teuku Faizasyah said in a written statement released on Wednesday.
Indonesia is also concerned by the increasingly intense rivalry between superpowers, he added.
"Unless (the rivalry) is managed well, it will hold potential for open conflict that will disrupt stability and peace, including in the Taiwan Strait," he said.
Indonesia continues to stick to the One China Policy, which means that Indonesia sees Taiwan as a part of China, he added.
China had said earlier that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a threat to regional peace and stability as it saw her visit as an acknowledgment of the island's sovereignty.
The Chinese Defense Ministry has reportedly readied military personnel and will launch guided military operations in reaction to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
The Chinese military announced a joint air and sea exercise near Taiwan starting Tuesday night.
It also tested the launch of a conventional guided missile in the waters off Taiwan's eastern coast.
Pelosi said the US Congress delegation's visit to Taiwan confirmed her nation’s firm commitment to supporting democracy in Taiwan.
She lauded Taiwan's commitment to democratic government and criticized China for escalating tensions with Taiwan dramatically in the past few years.