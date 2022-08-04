English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Spokesperson for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry Teuku Faizasyah. (Photo: MoFA)
Spokesperson for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry Teuku Faizasyah. (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia Calls for Easing of Tensions Following Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 August 2022 10:59
Jakarta: Indonesia has urged all parties to take concrete steps to ease geopolitical tensions following United States (US) House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
 
"The world needs wisdom and responsibility on the part of world leaders to maintain peace and stability," spokesperson for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry Teuku Faizasyah said in a written statement released on Wednesday.
 
Indonesia is also concerned by the increasingly intense rivalry between superpowers, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Unless (the rivalry) is managed well, it will hold potential for open conflict that will disrupt stability and peace, including in the Taiwan Strait," he said.
 
Indonesia continues to stick to the One China Policy, which means that Indonesia sees Taiwan as a part of China, he added.
 
China had said earlier that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a threat to regional peace and stability as it saw her visit as an acknowledgment of the island's sovereignty.
 
The Chinese Defense Ministry has reportedly readied military personnel and will launch guided military operations in reaction to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
 
The Chinese military announced a joint air and sea exercise near Taiwan starting Tuesday night.
 
It also tested the launch of a conventional guided missile in the waters off Taiwan's eastern coast.
 
Pelosi said the US Congress delegation's visit to Taiwan confirmed her nation’s firm commitment to supporting democracy in Taiwan.
 
She lauded Taiwan's commitment to democratic government and criticized China for escalating tensions with Taiwan dramatically in the past few years.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Downstreaming Industry Can Help Indonesia Escape Middle-Income Trap: Investment Minister

Downstreaming Industry Can Help Indonesia Escape Middle-Income Trap: Investment Minister

English
investment
Indonesia, US Kick Off Garuda Shield Joint Military Exercise

Indonesia, US Kick Off Garuda Shield Joint Military Exercise

English
tni
MPR Speaker Urges Govt to Form Monkeypox Task Force

MPR Speaker Urges Govt to Form Monkeypox Task Force

English
MPR
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres Instruksikan Kejar Target Penurunan Stunting 14 Persen
Nasional

Wapres Instruksikan Kejar Target Penurunan Stunting 14 Persen

Kebijakan Pengetatan Moneter Bank Sentral AS Bikin Rupiah Melempem
Ekonomi

Kebijakan Pengetatan Moneter Bank Sentral AS Bikin Rupiah Melempem

Brad Pitt Bikin Band Bareng Para Pemeran Film Bullet Train
Hiburan

Brad Pitt Bikin Band Bareng Para Pemeran Film Bullet Train

Kritik Pelosi pada Xi Jinping, Tegaskan Posisinya Dukung Taiwan
Internasional

Kritik Pelosi pada Xi Jinping, Tegaskan Posisinya Dukung Taiwan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Chevening 2023/2024 Dibuka! Kuliah S2 Gratis di Inggris Tanpa Batas Usia
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Chevening 2023/2024 Dibuka! Kuliah S2 Gratis di Inggris Tanpa Batas Usia

Hasil Piala AFF U-16: Indonesia Bantai Singapura 9-0
Olahraga

Hasil Piala AFF U-16: Indonesia Bantai Singapura 9-0

Tidak Diblokir Kominfo Lagi, Steam Gelar Diskon di Game Kategori Survival
Teknologi

Tidak Diblokir Kominfo Lagi, Steam Gelar Diskon di Game Kategori Survival

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga
Otomotif

Rifat Sungkar Turun Di Ajang Reli dengan Mobil Keluarga

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!