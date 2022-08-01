Indonesian Festival Week Held in Jeddah

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Commemorating the 77th Independence Day of Indonesia, the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah and the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) of Jeddah are holding the 2022 Indonesian Week Festival (IWF).In collaboration with importers of Indonesian products in Saudi Arabia, this event will be carried out from July 28 to August 18 August at Sarawat Superstore, Rawdah District, Jeddah.This promotional activity was officially opened on Thursday by the Indonesian Consul General in Jeddah, Eko Hartono, and was attended by the Consul General and Representatives of other Asian countries in Jeddah.In addition, there were also leaders from the Bin Zager Group as the owner of Sarawat Superstore."Indonesian Consul General Eko Hartono in his speech said that the relationship between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia opened wide opportunities for export-import of food products," the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah said in a press release on Monday.The Indonesian Consul General also added that the products imported to Saudi Arabia were not only for local and foreign citizens in the Kingdom, but also for Indonesian Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.