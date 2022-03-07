English  
The laws make it illegal to spread
Russia Criminalizes Anti-War Protests: Human Rights Watch

English human rights russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 March 2022 13:58
Berlin: Russia has enacted two laws, adopted and brought into force on March 4, that criminalize independent war reporting and protesting the war, with penalties of up to 15 years in prison, Human Rights Watch said today. 
 
According to Human Rights Watch, the laws make it illegal to spread "fake news" about the Russian armed forces, to call for an end to their deployment and to support sanctions against Russian targets.
 
"These new laws are part of Russia’s ruthless effort to suppress all dissent and make sure the population does not have access to any information that contradicts the Kremlin’s narrative about the invasion of Ukraine," said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, in a press release on Monday.

The two laws were fast-tracked through parliament on March 4, with both chambers adopting them unanimously. 
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed them and brought them into effect the same day.
 
"The Kremlin is wiping out all options for dissent to ensure that brave anti-war protesters do not return to the streets," Williamson said. 
 
"When President Putin goes after such a fundamental right – the cornerstone of democracy – with such totalitarian tactics, he is dispensing with any pretense that his government has any respect for rule of law, human rights, or democracy," he added.
 
Since Russia began the war with Ukraine, thousands have gathered in the streets across Russia to peacefully protest and call on Russian authorities to end the war. 
 
(WAH)
At Least 364 Civilians Killed in Ukraine since War Started: UN

English
ukraine
Over 11.8 Million Indonesian Children Aged 6-11 Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
New Zealand to Expand Its Sanctions on Russia

English
New Zealand
Gempuran Sanksi Negara Barat Buat Harga Komoditas Global Melonjak
Ekonomi

PM Australia Desak Tiongkok Gabung dalam Upaya Hentikan Invasi Rusia ke Ukraina
Internasional

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya
Pendidikan

Pioli Enggan Sesumbar soal Peluang Scudetto
Olahraga

Evakuasi Korban Penembakan KKB Sempat Terkendala Cuaca Ekstrem
Nasional

Belasan Ribu Unit Mobil Toyota Direcall, Termasuk GR Yaris
Otomotif

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun
Hiburan

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua
Teknologi

Habiskan Rp52,9 Miliar, Begini Potret Kawasan Puncak Terbaru
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

