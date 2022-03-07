Russia Criminalizes Anti-War Protests: Human Rights Watch

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Berlin: Russia has enacted two laws, adopted and brought into force on March 4, that criminalize independent war reporting and protesting the war, with penalties of up to 15 years in prison, Human Rights Watch said today.According to Human Rights Watch, the laws make it illegal to spread "fake news" about the Russian armed forces, to call for an end to their deployment and to support sanctions against Russian targets."These new laws are part of Russia’s ruthless effort to suppress all dissent and make sure the population does not have access to any information that contradicts the Kremlin’s narrative about the invasion of Ukraine," said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, in a press release on Monday.The two laws were fast-tracked through parliament on March 4, with both chambers adopting them unanimously.Russian President Vladimir Putin signed them and brought them into effect the same day."The Kremlin is wiping out all options for dissent to ensure that brave anti-war protesters do not return to the streets," Williamson said."When President Putin goes after such a fundamental right – the cornerstone of democracy – with such totalitarian tactics, he is dispensing with any pretense that his government has any respect for rule of law, human rights, or democracy," he added.Since Russia began the war with Ukraine, thousands have gathered in the streets across Russia to peacefully protest and call on Russian authorities to end the war.