Indonesia, Australia to Co-Chair Southeast Asia Dialogue of Women Leaders 2022

Canberra: Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Marise Payne and the Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Retno L.P. Marsudi, are scheduled to co-chair the inaugural Southeast Asia Dialogue of Women Leaders.
The Dialogue will provide a platform for women leaders in politics, business, and civil society to exchange views and share ideas.
Participants will discuss shared challenges, policy approaches, and areas of cooperation in gender equality as well as the impacts of COVID-19 on women and children.
Both Ministers are committed to protecting the rights of women and children and ensuring they have full access to social and economic opportunities across the region.
Minister Payne and Minister Marsudi acknowledge the significant health, social, humanitarian, and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis in Australia, Indonesia and the broader region, including the disproportionate impacts on women and girls.
The Ministers also recognised the importance of participation by women and girls in problem solving and decision-making, and their key contributions in developing solutions.
"As neighbours, friends, and Comprehensive Strategic Partners, Indonesia and Australia will continue to support each other through the crisis and as we work towards recovery," the Ministers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The inaugural Southeast Asia Dialogue of Women Leaders will be held virtually on 18 March 2022.