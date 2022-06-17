English  
The PROACTIVE Project is part of a larger EU assistance package for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). (Photo: medcom.id)
EU, UNDP to Support Peaceful Transition of 6 MILF Camps

English European Union united nations philippines
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 June 2022 13:05
Camp Darapanan: The European Union Delegation in the Philippines, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the Philippines have launched a two-year project that will facilitate the transition and transformation of the 6 previously-acknowledged Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) camps into peaceful and productive communities by enhancing local capacities and developing sustainable livelihoods.
 
The Programme on Assistance for Camp Transformation through Inclusion, Violence Prevention and Economic Empowerment (PROACTIVE) Project, which is financed by the European Union and supported by UNDP, will support Camp Bilal (Lanao provinces), Camp Bushra (Lanao del Sur), Camp Abubakar(Maguindanao), Camp Rajamuda (North Cotabato/Maguindanao), Camp Badre (Maguindanao), and Camp Omar (Maguindanao).
 
Within the 6 MILF camps, the EU-UNDP project will help create an enabling environment for sustainable livelihood and enterprise development within the communities and to strengthen social cohesion and community resilience through enhancing capacities and participation of local stakeholders, including women, youth, and faith-based leaders, in peacebuilding, promoting a culture of peace, and conflict transformation. 

The initiative will also build confidence among the members of the camps through the improved access to basic social services and facilities.
 
“Through PROACTIVE, we aim to promote inclusive and sustainable livelihoods for the camps by supporting agriculture-based enterprises and alternative vocational programs. Livelihood capacity-building trainings will also be provided to groups and individuals, along with the provision of micro-grants for livelihood diversification,” said UNDP Philippines Deputy Resident Representative Edwine Carrie in a press release on Friday.
 
The PROACTIVE Project is part of a larger EU assistance package for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on normalization, specifically through its Mindanao Peace and Development Program-Peace and Development in the BARMM (MINPAD-PD BARMM).
 
(WAH)
Indonesia Expedites FMD Vaccination for Livestock to Control Outbreak

Indonesian Diaspora in Sudan Hold Futsal Competition

APEC Committed to Strengthening Its Support for MSMEs

