School closures have escalated existing education challenges. (Photo: medcom.id)
School closures have escalated existing education challenges. (Photo: medcom.id)

ASEAN, UK Discuss Education Challenges following COVID-19 Pandemic

English asean covid-19 pandemic education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 March 2022 14:58
Jakarta: ASEAN Ministers of Education on Wednesday met UK government officials and education specialists to discuss education challenges following COVID-19.
 
The Recover learning and rebuild education in the ASEAN region roundtable is co-hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat; the Ministry of Education and Training of Viet Nam; British Expertise International (BEI), Department for International Trade in the United Kingdom (DIT); and the Cambridge Partnership for Education.
 
Following the event, the ASEAN Secretariat and Cambridge will publish a policy brief to share recommendations arising from the discussion.

"COVID-19 was not the first time that Southeast Asia had to handle education disruption, and in many cases governments and communities have responded to this pandemic with speed and strength," Jane Mann, Managing Director, Cambridge Partnership for Education, in a press release on Wednesday.
 

"We know that school closures have escalated existing education challenges – such as the learning divide – but, we now have an opportunity to escalate our efforts, too. We must harness current momentum to focus on effective long-term reforms that help achieve the sustainable development agenda. Our roundtable will explore how we can create cross-regional partnerships to build quality, effective and resilient education systems that work for all children," Mann added.
 
Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dato Lim Jock Hoi also highlighted that in going forward, the blending of digital technologies with traditional offline approaches to learning would be critical. 
 
Acording to him, it is key for the ASEAN education sector to strike a balance between the appropriate use of digital learning, while retaining the best features of traditional education.

 
(WAH)
