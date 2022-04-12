Jakarta: Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Michael Tene, Deputy Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for ASEAN Political-Security Community, and with the ASEAN Committee of Permanent Representatives (ASEAN CPR) in Jakarta on Monday.
They reaffirmed the valuable cooperation and growing partnership between Canada and ASEAN.
Minister Joly and the ASEAN CPR took note of Canada’s significant contributions across the three ASEAN community pillars, including the Canada-ASEAN Scholarships and Educational Exchanges for Development, strong support to advance the Women, Peace and Security Agenda through the ASEAN Regional Forum and development cooperation, and the negotiations toward an ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement.
Minister Joly expressed Canada’s intent to raise its engagement with ASEAN.
The ASEAN CPR welcomed the Minister’s formal proposal for Canada to be designated an ASEAN Strategic Partner.
Minister Joly underlined Canada’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, sharing her government’s vision for a comprehensive Indo-Pacific strategy.
"The strategy underscores ASEAN’s significance, contributing to deepening diplomatic, economic and defence partnerships and promoting sustainable development objectives in the region," Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Monday.
The ASEAN CPR welcomed Canada’s Strategic Partnership proposal and looked forward to developing cooperation under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.
Minister Joly and the ASEAN CPR also discussed regional issues of common concern including Canada’s readiness to work with ASEAN on implementing the Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar.
Minister Joly also underscored Canada’s ongoing response to Russia's war in Ukraine and the need to uphold an open, inclusive and rules-based regional order as well as a multilateral trading system.