WFP plans to move the supplies to Ukraine as soon as possible. (Photo: medcom.id)
South Korea Provides $1.5 Million to WFP's Ukraine Emergency Relief Efforts

English south korea WFP ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 March 2022 16:17
Rome: The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$ 1.5 million contribution from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea to emergency relief efforts in Ukraine.
 
The Korean government's donation amounts to about 339 metric tons of Immediate Response Rations (IRRs), which can be distributed to 112,000 Ukrainian residents for four months. 
 
IRR includes corned beef, kidney beans, vegetable oil and either instant buckwheat, High Energy Biscuits (HEBs) or other components depending on availability lasting for five days. 

WFP plans to move the supplies to Ukraine as soon as possible.
 
"We are immensely grateful to the Korean Government and the people of Korea for their commitment to helping Ukraine," said WFP Emergency Coordinator for the Ukraine Crisis Jakob Kern in a media release on Monday.
 
"Thanks to partners like Korea, we are able to build this emergency response from the ground up to provide much-needed assistance to thousands of people inside Ukraine whose situation is deteriorating by the day," Kern said.   
 
WFP is currently conducting emergency food aid activities for Ukrainian residents and refugees in the border areas of neighbouring countries. 
 
WFP has announced early this month that it would require US$590 million to help 3.15 million Ukrainian residents and 300,000 refugees (co-sponsored by the UNHCR) evacuated to border areas such as Poland for four months. 
 
(WAH)
