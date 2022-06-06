English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Indonesia, Australia Committed to Regional Peace: Jokowi

English president joko widodo Australia indo-pacific
Antara • 06 June 2022 17:40
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has affirmed that amicable relations between Indonesia and Australia will positively contribute to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
 
"For regional and global issues, we will exchange our ideas on the war in Ukraine, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and the advancement of development partnership in the Pacific region. I reiterate Indonesia's consistent stance that good relations between both countries will provide a contribution to regional peace and prosperity," the president stated during the bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Bogor Palace, West Java, on Monday.
 
Jokowi affirmed that the international law and principles must be respected, and strategic regional competitions should be managed properly to prevent the competition from escalating to an open conflict.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He also highlighted peace and strategic trust as aspects that must be enhanced.
 
"We also agree to enhance partnership in the Pacific region, particularly on the climate, fishery, and agricultural affairs," the president stressed.
 
He expressed optimism that Albanese would attend the G20 Summit in Bali next November.
 
Meanwhile, the Australian prime minister expressed gratitude to President Jokowi and Indonesian officials for their warm welcome extended to him and his entourage during the visit to the Bogor Palace.
 
Albanese emphasized that relations with Indonesia are important, as both countries are geographically close and have engaged in friendly relations for long.
 
He then responded to President Jokowi's invitation by expressing his commitment to attending the G20 Summit next November.
 
"Today, I confirm to President Jokowi that I will attend the G20 Summit in Bali on November 2022," the prime minister stated.
 
He said that the G20 Summit is an important agenda amid the global economic uncertainty this year.
 
"We must be effective in addressing various challenges that we face during the post-COVID-19 pandemic global economic recovery (period). I will also cooperate with President Jokowi to ensure the success of Indonesia's G20 Summit," Albanese remarked.
 
(WAH)
