The funding will enable WFP Afghanistan to provide food assistance to 111,000 people.
South Korea Helps WFP Respond to Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

English afghanistan united nations south korea food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 December 2021 16:54
Kabul: The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$ 8 million contribution from the Government of the Republic of Korea towards its emergency operations in Afghanistan, and an additional US$ 1 million for needs in Pakistan. 
 
In Afghanistan, WFP is rapidly ramping up humanitarian response for people facing hunger. 
 
Already 15 million people have been provided with food and nutrition assistance in 2021, including 7 million in November alone. 

In 2022, WFP plans to reach more than 23 million people in Afghanistan and need US$ 220 million a month.
 
"With a staggering 23 million people facing acute food insecurity across the country, the number of Afghan people turning to WFP for help is immense. It is now winter, and with the economy spiralling out of control, the people of Afghanistan need our support more than ever. We are immensely grateful to the Korean Government and the people of Korea for their commitment to saving Afghan lives," said WFP Afghanistan Country Director and Representative, Mary-Ellen McGroarty, in a press release on Monday.
 
The funding will enable WFP Afghanistan to provide food assistance to 111,000 people (16,000 households) whose livelihoods have been severely impacted due to the economic crisis, conflict and drought. 
 
The funding will also help WFP Pakistan to address food needs for communities living along the Afghanistan border.
 
"The crisis in Afghanistan is exacerbating the already high levels of food insecurity in the border areas where livelihoods and commercial trades depend heavily on a functioning Afghanistan. We are very thankful for the generous support from the Korean Government in helping us reinforce the resilience and food security of the population living in the areas bordering Afghanistan," said WFP Pakistan Country Director and Representative, Chris Kaye.
 
(WAH)
Half a Million Children Aged 6-11 in Indonesia Have Received First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Ministry

West Java Police to Establish COVID-19 Vaccination Centers at Tourist Sites

Philippines, UN Agencies Cooperate to Tackle Impact of Powerful Typhoon

