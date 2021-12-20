OIC Secretary General Appoints Special Envoy on Afghanistan

Islamabad: Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, has announced the appointment of Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet as his Special Envoy on Afghanistan.
"This position was announced at the close of the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the OIC Secretariat stated in a press release on Sunday.
The Special Envoy will follow up on the implementation of the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers, particularly as regards coordinating efforts for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.
The Special Envoy will coordinate delivery of humanitarian assistance and support, and is mandated to pursue economic and political engagement with Afghanistan.
The 17th Session of the Emergency Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation kicked off on Sunday to discuss the grave humanitarian situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
Speaking at the opening were Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Chair of the 14th Session of the Islamic Summit, Hissein Ibrahim Taha, the OIC Secretary General, and Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, the Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group.