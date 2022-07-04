English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Only Leader Welcomed by Russia, Ukraine Recently: Minister

English president joko widodo ukraine russia Volodymyr Zelensky Vladimir Putin
Antara • 04 July 2022 18:25
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has been the only leader whose visit has been accepted by Russia and Ukraine recently, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said.
 
"No state leader was accepted by both parties recently. President Jokowi was the only one with this chance. It showed that both sides accepted President Jokowi's visit," he stated at a press conference after attending a meeting held to evaluate community mobility restrictions (PPKM) at the State Palace on Monday.
 
He said that Jokowi was well received by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a time when the two countries were still at war.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


His visit to the two nations prioritized the issue of availability and global food supply chains for maintaining world food security, with him advising that wheat from Ukraine as well as food and fertilizers from Russia be actively allowed to re-enter the global supply chain.
 
"It is part of the peace process. It will not be instant, so this is a good start," Hartarto added.
 
Earlier, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Teuku Faizasyah said that President Jokowi was the first leader from the Asian region to visit Ukraine on a peaceful mission since Russia invaded it in February.
 
Related news: Jokowi's visits to Ukraine, Russia strategic for economic recovery
 
"We need to highlight that President Jokowi was the only leader from Asia who could visit the two feuding countries in a series of visits to Ukraine and Russia," Faizasyah added.
 
Jokowi was welcomed by President Zelenskyy at Marinsky Palace, Kyiv, Ukraine, upon his arrival on June 29. During their meeting, Jokowi said that his visit reflected Indonesia's concern for Ukraine.
 
"I offered to carry a message from President Zelenskyy for President Putin whom I will visit soon," he said.
 
On June 30, Jokowi and his entourage left for Moscow, Russia, to continue a peace tour and meet with President Putin.
 
During his meeting with Putin, he conveyed his readiness to broker communication between the two countries in a bid to achieve peace between both parties.
 
"I invite all world leaders to work together to revive the spirit of multilateralism, the spirit of peace, and the spirit of cooperation. Only with that spirit can peace be achieved," Jokowi remarked in a joint press statement issued with Putin. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Asks Ministry to Optimize Port Productivity in Bangka Belitung

President Jokowi Asks Ministry to Optimize Port Productivity in Bangka Belitung

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia to Conduct Third Sero Survey ahead of Independence Day

Indonesia to Conduct Third Sero Survey ahead of Independence Day

English
indonesian government
Govt Extends PPKM outside Java-Bali until August 1: Minister

Govt Extends PPKM outside Java-Bali until August 1: Minister

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Erick Thohir Patok Setoran Negara Dividen di 2024 Capai Rp50 Triliun
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Patok Setoran Negara Dividen di 2024 Capai Rp50 Triliun

Dana Umat di ACT Diduga Mengalir ke Teroris
Nasional

Dana Umat di ACT Diduga Mengalir ke Teroris

Manchester City Datangkan Kalvin Phillips
Olahraga

Manchester City Datangkan Kalvin Phillips

Belum Kelar, Krisis Chip Semikonduktor Diprediksi Lanjut Hingga 2023
Otomotif

Belum Kelar, Krisis Chip Semikonduktor Diprediksi Lanjut Hingga 2023

Pelaku Penembakan di Mal Kopenhagen Diduga Alami Gangguan Mental
Internasional

Pelaku Penembakan di Mal Kopenhagen Diduga Alami Gangguan Mental

Viral Member JKT48 Alami Pelecehan Seksual, Ini Penjelasan Manajemen
Hiburan

Viral Member JKT48 Alami Pelecehan Seksual, Ini Penjelasan Manajemen

Sedang Siapkan Esai untuk LPDP? Simak Hal Penting yang Mesti Ditulis
Pendidikan

Sedang Siapkan Esai untuk LPDP? Simak Hal Penting yang Mesti Ditulis

Seagate Rilis HDD Eksternal PS5 Kapasitas 4TB dan 5TB
Teknologi

Seagate Rilis HDD Eksternal PS5 Kapasitas 4TB dan 5TB

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!