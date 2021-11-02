English  
US supports ASEAN’s efforts to hold the Myanmar military accountable to the Five Point Consensus,

US, Indonesia Urge Myanmar Military to Release Political Prisoners

English Myanmar united states military
Marcheilla Ariesta • 02 November 2021 15:21
Jakarta: United States (US) President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) have called on the Myanmar military to release all political prisoners and provide for a swift return to democracy.
 
The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glagow on Monday local time.
 
At the bilateral meeting, President Biden underscored the importance of the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and they discussed ways to strengthen it. 

The US President also welcomed Indonesia’s forthcoming G20 Presidency and expressed support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third largest democracy and a strong proponent of the international rules-based order. 
 
"They expressed concern about the coup in Burma and agreed the Burmese military must cease violence, release all political prisoners, and provide for a swift return to democracy," the White House said in a statement on Monday local time.
 
"President Biden expressed support for ASEAN’s efforts to hold the Burmese military accountable to the ASEAN Five Point Consensus," the White House stated.
 
Additionally, the leaders discussed efforts to address the climate crisis, strengthen global health security, and provide US vaccines and assistance to end the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
President Biden emphasized that he intends to continue his engagement with President Jokowi as the two leaders work to deepen this critical partnership.
 
(WAH)
