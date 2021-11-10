English  
Australia is increasing support to Vietnam in their COVID-19 response.
Australia is increasing support to Vietnam in their COVID-19 response.

Australia to Share Additional 2.7 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses with Vietnam

English Australia vietnam covid-19 southeast asia vaccine covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2021 11:27
Canberra: Australia is increasing support to Vietnam in their COVID-19 response by sharing an additional 2.7 million vaccine doses, according to Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne.
 
"The new allocation from Australia’s supply builds on the 1.5 million doses delivered to Vietnam this year and the approximate 3.7 million doses we will support Vietnam to procure," she said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"This raises Australia’s contribution to our strategic partner to more than 7.8 million doses and is part of our commitment to share at least 60 million doses with the Indo-Pacific region by the end of 2022," she said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to her, Australia is also delivering a A$60 million package of support for COVID-19 vaccine access, which includes contributions from Australia's bilateral development program and the country’s commitment to the Quad Vaccine Partnership.
 
"Australia’s support to boost Vietnam’s health security extends beyond vaccine doses with the official handover this week of Australian-funded vaccine refrigerators, syringes and safety boxes to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health," she stated.
 
"Access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is the highest priority for Southeast Asian nations and it is central to stabilising Australia’s own health and economic recovery," she added.
 
Through partnerships with Vietnam and Southeast Asian neighbours, she said, Australia is investing in the region's shared economic recovery and health security.

 
(WAH)
