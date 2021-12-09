Blinken to Visit Southeast Asia to Discuss Crisis in Myanmar

Washington: United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to the United Kingdom (UK), Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii from December 9-17, according to a spokesperson.
Secretary Blinken will first travel to Liverpool, UK, December 10-12 to attend the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting.
"The Secretary looks forward to speaking with G7 members and additional countries joining as guests, including Australia, India, the Republic of Korea, and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Secretary Blinken will discuss a range of issues, including geopolitical and security matters, the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, development infrastructure through the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, COVID-19 vaccines and global health security, and growth in the Indo-Pacific region," said US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price in a press statement on Wednesday.
Secretary Blinken will then travel to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, December 13-16.
"In Jakarta, the Secretary will deliver remarks on the significance of the Indo-Pacific region and underscore the importance of the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership," he stated.
"In Malaysia, he will advance the US-Malaysia partnership on addressing shared challenges, including COVID-19, building resilient supply chains, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. In Thailand, Secretary Blinken will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the US-Thailand treaty alliance, working toward post-pandemic economic recovery, and addressing the climate crisis. In each country, Secretary Blinken will address the worsening crisis in Burma. Throughout the trip, Secretary Blinken will meet with government officials, civil society leaders, business stakeholders, and US embassy personnel," he added.
The Secretary will conclude his travel with a visit to Honolulu, Hawaii, on December 17 to meet with INDOPACOM Commander Admiral John Aquilino.