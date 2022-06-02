English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The UN Health Agency is urging affected countries to widen their surveillance. (Photo: medcom.id)
The UN Health Agency is urging affected countries to widen their surveillance. (Photo: medcom.id)

There May Have Been Undetected Monkeypox Transmission for Some Time: WHO Chief

English health WHO united nations
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 June 2022 13:00
Geneva: More than 550 confirmed cases have now been reported to WHO from 30 countries that are not endemic for monkeypox virus.
 
"Investigations are ongoing, but the sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time," WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Wednesday.
 
So far, he said, most cases have been reported among men who have sex with men presenting with symptoms at sexual health clinics.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to him, these communities are working hard to inform their members about the risks of monkeypox, and prevent transmission.
 
"But all of us must work hard to fight stigma, which is not just wrong, it could also prevent infected individuals from seeking care, making it harder to stop transmission," he said.
 
The UN Health Agency is urging affected countries to widen their surveillance, to look for cases in the broader community.
 
WHO continues to receive updates on the status of ongoing monkeypox outbreaks in the countries in Africa where the virus is endemic.
 
"WHO’s priorities now are first, to provide accurate information to those groups most at risk of monkeypox; Second, to prevent further spread among at-risk groups; Third, to protect frontline health workers; And fourth, to advance our understanding of this disease," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Greysia Polii Announces Her Retirement

Greysia Polii Announces Her Retirement

English
Greysia Polii
Formula E Race Broadcast in 150 Countries: Jakarta Governor

Formula E Race Broadcast in 150 Countries: Jakarta Governor

English
Formula E
Nearly 167.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 167.6 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Arab Saudi Sambut Kedatangan Jemaah Haji Asal Indonesia
Internasional

Arab Saudi Sambut Kedatangan Jemaah Haji Asal Indonesia

Ahli Primata IPB University Beberkan Fakta-fakta Cacar Monyet
Pendidikan

Ahli Primata IPB University Beberkan Fakta-fakta Cacar Monyet

Presiden Harapkan Formula E Bisa Tarik Minat Masyarakat Pakai Mobil Listrik
Nasional

Presiden Harapkan Formula E Bisa Tarik Minat Masyarakat Pakai Mobil Listrik

Pertamina Patra Niaga Sumbagsel Operasikan 13 SPBU BBM Satu Harga
Ekonomi

Pertamina Patra Niaga Sumbagsel Operasikan 13 SPBU BBM Satu Harga

Mitch Evans Juara Formula E Jakarta Edisi Perdana
Olahraga

Mitch Evans Juara Formula E Jakarta Edisi Perdana

Indonesia Autovaganza Kawinkan Mobil Retro & Baru
Otomotif

Indonesia Autovaganza Kawinkan Mobil Retro & Baru

Selamat! Eva Celia Resmi Menikah
Hiburan

Selamat! Eva Celia Resmi Menikah

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia
Teknologi

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!