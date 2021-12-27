English  
Archbishop Tutu was a towering global figure for peace.

UN Chief Mourns Anti-Apartheid Hero Desmond Tutu

English human rights united nations africa south and central asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 December 2021 14:53
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said that he was greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
 
According to the UN Chief, Archbishop Tutu was a towering global figure for peace and an inspiration to generations across the world.   
 
During the darkest days of apartheid in South Africa, he was a shining beacon for social justice, freedom and non-violent resistance. 

"Archbishop Tutu’s relentless determination to build global solidarity for a free and democratic South Africa was fittingly recognised by the Nobel Committee in its decision to award him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984," he said in a statement on Sunday.
 
"As Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he made an immeasurable contribution to ensuring a peaceful, yet just, transition to a democratic South Africa," he added.
 
In recent decades, Archbishop Tutu continued to fight passionately for action on many of the critical issues of our time – poverty, climate change, human rights and HIV/AIDS, among others.
 
"Although Archbishop Tutu’s passing leaves a huge void on the global stage, and in our hearts, we will be forever inspired by his example to continue the fight for a better world for all," he concluded.
 
