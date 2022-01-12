English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widado (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Inaugurates 3 Indonesian Ambassadors to Friendly Countries

English philippines New Zealand president joko widodo
Andhika Prasetyo • 12 January 2022 12:27
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today inaugurated 3 Indonesian Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to friendly countries. 
 
"I will be loyal to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and will carry out all laws and regulations," the Indonesian Ambassadors read the Oath of Office.
 
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The appointment was based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Number 4B of 2022 concerning the Appointment of Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia. 
 
The inauguration of the LBPP Ambassadors was held at the State Palace in Jakarta by implementing health protocols.
 
The 3 Indonesian Ambassadors are: 
 
1. Sunarko, Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, based in Khartoum.
 
2. Agus Widjojo, Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines concurrently to the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau, based in Manila. 
 
3. Fientje Maritje Suebu, the Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand and concurrently Samoa, the Kingdom of Tonga, the Cook Islands and Niue, based in Wellington.
 
(WAH)
