President Jokowi Inaugurates 3 Indonesian Ambassadors to Friendly Countries

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today inaugurated 3 Indonesian Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to friendly countries.
"I will be loyal to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and will carry out all laws and regulations," the Indonesian Ambassadors read the Oath of Office.
"I will be loyal to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and will carry out all laws and regulations," the Indonesian Ambassadors read the Oath of Office.
The appointment was based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Number 4B of 2022 concerning the Appointment of Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia.
The inauguration of the LBPP Ambassadors was held at the State Palace in Jakarta by implementing health protocols.
The 3 Indonesian Ambassadors are:
1. Sunarko, Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, based in Khartoum.
2. Agus Widjojo, Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines concurrently to the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau, based in Manila.
3. Fientje Maritje Suebu, the Indonesian Ambassador to New Zealand and concurrently Samoa, the Kingdom of Tonga, the Cook Islands and Niue, based in Wellington.