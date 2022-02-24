UN Chief Urges Putin to Bring His Troops Back to Russia

New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring his troops back to Russia from Ukraine.
"This is the saddest moment in my tenure as Secretary-General of the United Nations. I started this meeting of the Security Council addressing President Putin and telling him from the bottom of my heart: Stop your troops from an offensive against Ukraine, give peace a chance because too many people have died," Guterres told reports after a UN Security Council meeting.
"During the meeting, President Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbas and required the Ukrainian troops to lay down their arms. So, in the present circumstances I must change my appeal," he added.
According to him, Putin must not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century, with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for Russia, but with an impact the world cannot even foresee
"What is clear for me is that this war doesn’t make any sense. It violates the principles of the Charter. And it will cause, if it doesn’t stop, a level of suffering Europe has not known since, at least, the Balkan crisis," he said.
The world, Guterres said, is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and so many developing countries absolutely need to have space for the recovery which would be very, very difficult, with the high prices of oil, with the end of exports of wheat from Ukraine, and with the rising interest rates caused by instability in international markets.
"This conflict must stop - now," he stated.