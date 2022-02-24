English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo: UN Photo)

UN Chief Urges Putin to Bring His Troops Back to Russia

English security united nations russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 February 2022 13:44
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring his troops back to Russia from Ukraine.
 
"This is the saddest moment in my tenure as Secretary-General of the United Nations. I started this meeting of the Security Council addressing President Putin and telling him from the bottom of my heart: Stop your troops from an offensive against Ukraine, give peace a chance because too many people have died," Guterres told reports after a UN Security Council meeting.
 
"During the meeting, President Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbas and required the Ukrainian troops to lay down their arms. So, in the present circumstances I must change my appeal," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to him, Putin must not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century, with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for Russia, but with an impact the world cannot even foresee
 
"What is clear for me is that this war doesn’t make any sense. It violates the principles of the Charter. And it will cause, if it doesn’t stop, a level of suffering Europe has not known since, at least, the Balkan crisis," he said.
 
The world, Guterres said, is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and so many developing countries absolutely need to have space for the recovery which would be very, very difficult, with the high prices of oil, with the end of exports of wheat from Ukraine, and with the rising interest rates caused by instability in international markets. 
 
"This conflict must stop - now," he stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

English
indonesian government
West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

English
earthquake
Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld
Olahraga

Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina
Internasional

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan
Ekonomi

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya
Pendidikan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!
Otomotif

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I
Teknologi

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola
Hiburan

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!