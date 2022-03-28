English  
Several countries has begun to gradually open their border gates. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Calls on G20 to Harmonize Global Travel Health Protocols

English health health protocols G20
Antara • 28 March 2022 21:52
Jakarta: Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin expects the G20 to be able to harmonize global health protocols for safe international travel in a bid to encourage economic and social welfare recovery through this establishment.
 
"Through the 2022 G20 Health Working Group (HWG) meeting, we will attempt to develop applicable solutions regarding health protocols," the minister remarked while opening the first 2022 G20 HWG meeting themed "Harmonizing Global Health Protocol Standards" here on Monday.
 
Sadikin expressed hope that the forum would come up with an agreement that can facilitate travelers to safely enjoy journeys between cities and countries as well as restore the social and economic welfare.

Currently, he noted that several countries had begun to gradually open their border gates by implementing strict public health standards to reduce the health risks associated with cross-border travel.
 
However, the minister assessed that the implementation of different health protocols among the countries increased the travel costs and complexity as well as caused inconvenience for visitors.
 
Thus, through the forum, Sadikin is optimistic that the implementation of health protocols would be harmonized to ease cross-border mobility of people.
 
"We will become more connected by implementing global health protocols. Thus, the attempt to restore our connectivity and mobility lies in our hands," he stated.
 
The minister also emphasized that one of the three main agendas of Indonesia’s 2022 G20 Presidency was restructuring the global health architecture.
 
Three sub-agendas will be pursued by Indonesia regarding the health sector.
 
The sub-agendas include building resilience of the global health system; aligning global health protocol standards; as well as developing global manufacturing and knowledge centers for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.
 
"The COVID-19 pandemic has proved that the global health architecture needs to be strengthened," he affirmed.
 
According to Health Ministry’s official site, the meeting takes place in a hybrid format on March 28-30, 2022. Some 70 foreign delegates and 50 local delegates are attending the event. 
 
(WAH)
Govt Allocates $5.5 Million for Kupang City Redesign

Ministry Ensures Adequate Cooking Oil Stocks during Ramadan

Indonesia Requires State Guidelines to Tackle Terrorism, Radicalism: MPR

